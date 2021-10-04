Serge Chapleau has drawn inspiration from the biggest European cartoonists and is known for his unique style and high-precision work. From his very first drawing, a portrait of singer Gilles Vigneault published in Perspectives magazine in March 1972, Chapleau became an overnight sensation and quickly established himself as one of the top cartoonists in the Montréal press. After working for various publications, including Le Devoir , L'actualité and 7 jours , he became staff cartoonist for daily newspaper La Presse in 1996, a position he holds to this day.

Through more than 7,000 drawings over the past 50 years, Chapleau has made people laugh and think by conveying the zeitgeist in a single image. In 1982, as a true pioneer of his profession, he became the first cartoonist to bring his characters to life on television. First with rubber puppets, then graphic animations, his famous character Gérard D. Laflaque captivated audiences, and nearly 500 episodes of shows Et Dieu créa… Laflaque and then ICI Laflaque were aired on Radio-Canada.

Winner of a record eight National Newspaper Awards (Editorial Cartooning category), Chapleau has published L'année Chapleau, a yearly collection of his best press drawings, since 1993. When he was named a Member of the Order of Canada in 2015, he was recognized as "one of Canada's most innovative and respected cartoonists," and also a pioneer, having created animated cartoons for television.

Canada Post unveils five stamps

Canada Post's other stamps in this set pay tribute to Brian Gable (The Globe and Mail, to be unveiled October 5), Terry Mosher (Montreal Gazette, October 6), Duncan Macpherson (Toronto Star, October 7) and Bruce MacKinnon (The Chronicle Herald, October 8). A live panel discussion with the cartoonists and Ian Macpherson, Duncan's son, will be held online on October 8 at 11 am, ET. Register for the webcast here.

The Editorial Cartoonists stamps and collectibles will be available at canadapost.ca and postal outlets across Canada on October 8. For images of the stamps, in-depth information on the editorial cartoonists and other products, check out the following:

High-resolution images (click here)

Available at 11 am (ET):

Video featuring the work of the editorial cartoonist

In-depth articles on the Canada Post magazine (click here)

Short vignettes on Canada Post's social platforms – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

To receive access to our video content on Twitter Media Studio, please contact our social media team at [email protected].

About the stamp issue

Canada Post's newest stamp issue celebrates five of Canada's greatest editorial cartoonists, whose thought-provoking and seminal work has helped shape our national fabric over the last half-century. The five award-winning cartoonists, each honoured with their own stamp, are some of our country's best journalists and storytellers. Their powerful drawings have been important fixtures in some of Canada's most prominent and influential newspapers for decades.

Armed with pencils, ink and razor-sharp wit, these editorial cartoonists have boiled down complex issues into a single image – providing pointed commentary on important domestic and world events. Challenging the status quo and tackling controversial subjects head-on, their work has transcended politics and played an important role in upholding Canadian democratic freedoms.

These talented Canadian artists have made us laugh, reflect and cry with cartoons that tap into the emotions of a country. Their combination of humour and art has enlightened and entertained us, contributed to national debate, and brought attention to unfairness and injustice. Canada Post is proud to honour their enormous contributions to Canadian media and society.

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Media Relations: 613-734-8888, [email protected]