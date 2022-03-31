New type of post office, developed in partnership with local First Nation, offers expanded range of products and services to meet the needs of postal customers and local businesses

MEMBERTOU, NS, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Post opened today a new community hub post office to serve the local Mi'kmaq community in the Membertou First Nation. This is the second pilot location to open under our new community hub model.

Community hubs are intended to provide Indigenous, rural or northern communities access to important products and services, enabling local residents and businesses to better connect with others. The hubs reflect Canada Post's ongoing effort to meet Canadians' changing needs and expectations and build a stronger Canada.

The Membertou Community Hub is the first post office in this Mi'kmaq community. It offers an expanded range of postal services; among them:

parcel lockers and self-serve contactless induction of items to be mailed;

access to financial services, such as Canada Post MyMoney Loan™, remittance services, foreign currency exchange and cheque cashing, and an onsite automated teller machine (ATM).

The hub also offers small business support services that enable local businesses to connect with and serve their customers, for example:

rentable meeting rooms, parcel packaging areas, and secure printing and shredding;

public wireless Internet service and computers, as well as video conferencing capabilities;

an interactive business directory, in support of the community's economic development strategy.

Design elements were chosen in consultation with the community. They include electric vehicle charging stations, bicycle racks, water bottles refilling stations, accessible parking and automatic doors. The hub's signage is in Mi'kmaq, French and English, and the space showcases local artwork.

The Membertou Community Hub serves about 1,700 residents living in and outside the community. It is staffed by two full-time employees from the Membertou First Nation, with the support of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers. As of today, you can visit the hub at Unit 1 - 90 San'tele'sew Awti, Membertou, Nova Scotia.

Canada Post will continue to improve retail services as part of its strategy to help Canadians and businesses stay connected and succeed. It plans to open two more community hub pilot sites later this year.

TMTrademark of Canada Post Corporation.

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]