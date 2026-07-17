New issue honours a century of service, remembrance and support for veterans and their families

OTTAWA, ON, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- To mark the Legion's 100th anniversary, Canada Post today issued a new stamp celebrating a century of service to veterans, their families and communities. The stamp pays tribute to the Legion's enduring legacy and its continued role in Canadian life.

Since its incorporation in 1926, The Royal Canadian Legion has stood alongside veterans and their families while playing a leading role in remembrance across Canada. Through its advocacy, commemoration and community-based programs, the Legion supports those who have served.

Canada Post marks Royal Canadian Legion’s 100th anniversary with commemorative stamp

A century of serving veterans

Following the end of the First World War, veterans returning to Canada formed organizations to advocate for better care, fair treatment and recognition of the sacrifices made by those who did not return.

On July 17, 1926, several of these organizations came together and were incorporated through an Act of Parliament as the Canadian Legion of the British Empire Service League. In 1961, the organization adopted its current name, The Royal Canadian Legion.

Today, the Legion continues to support veterans and their families through a range of programs. One of the most recognizable is the National Poppy Campaign, which raises funds for veteran services and promotes remembrance through the distribution of millions of poppies each year.

With 1,350 branches across Canada, the Legion continues to build its proud legacy through compassion, service and an unbreakable promise to never forget.

About the stamp issue

The stamp features The Royal Canadian Legion's banner alongside the dates 1926-2026 and the words "100 Years" rendered in bold typography. The stamps are designed by Blair Thomson (Believe in), featuring photography by Jo Thomson (Believe in), and printed by Colour Innovations. This stamp issue includes a booklet of six PermanentTM domestic rate stamps and an Official First Day Cover (OFDC) cancelled in Ottawa, where The Royal Canadian Legion is headquartered.

The stamps and OFDC are available at canadapost.ca and retail outlets across the country beginning July 17.

More resources:

Folder with high-resolution images

Canada Post social media accounts – Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

TM Trademark of Canada Post Corporation.

SOURCE Canada Post Corporation

For more information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]