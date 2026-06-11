Canada Post expands community mailbox conversions to additional communities in 2027

Approximately 485,000 more addresses to be converted next year as transformation continues

OTTAWA, ON, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Post is moving forward with community mailbox conversions as part of its broader transformation to modernize the postal service and return to financial self-sustainability.

Over the coming weeks and months, the Corporation will reach out to 37 communities across the country as it prepares to convert an additional 485,000 addresses from door-to-door delivery to community mailboxes in 2027. These are on top of the 136,000 addresses in 13 communities already identified for conversion in late 2026 or early 2027.

Community mailbox conversions are a key element of Canada Post's plan to transform the postal service to meet the evolving needs of Canadians without becoming a recurring burden on taxpayers. The Corporation's deteriorating financial situation – including a record loss in 2025 and another significant loss in the first quarter of 2026 – underscores the urgency of this transformation.

The move to community mailboxes

Nearly three quarters of Canadian addresses already receive mail and parcels through some form of secure, centralized delivery such as community mailboxes, apartment lobby boxes and post office boxes.

As part of its transformation plan, Canada Post is converting four million addresses that still receive door-to-door delivery to community mailboxes. The national conversion program is expected to take about five years, with different areas transitioning each year.

The move to community mailboxes will increase security by putting nearly all mail and parcels delivered by Canada Post under lock and key. It will also reduce costs, as delivering to the door costs significantly more than to a community mailbox.

Where conversions will take place

The Corporation is initiating discussions with local governments in the following communities to begin preparing for conversions in 2027:

Province Community Number of addresses* Nova Scotia Halifax 17,000 New Brunswick Fredericton, Oromocto 17,000 Québec L'Ancienne-Lorette, Laval, Longueuil, Québec City, Saint-Hubert, Trois-Rivières 139,000 Ontario Ajax, Brampton, Hawkesbury, Kitchener, London, Mississauga, Ottawa, Pickering 158,000 Manitoba Portage la Prairie, Winnipeg 17,000 Alberta Calgary, Edmonton 56,000 British Columbia Burnaby, Colwood, Coquitlam, Esquimalt, Kelowna, Langford, New Westminster, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Saanich, Songhees Nation (New Songhees 1A), Victoria, View Royal, Westbank First Nation (Tsinstikeptum 10 and Tsinstikeptum 9), West Kelowna 81,000

* All numbers are approximate

A list of the postal codes scheduled for conversion to date, along with additional information on community mailbox conversions, is available at www.canadapost.ca/ourtransformation. This website will be updated as more communities and postal codes are scheduled for conversion.

Update on previously announced conversions

On April 16, 2026, Canada Post announced it will convert about 136,000 addresses in 13 communities from door-to-door delivery to community mailboxes in late 2026 or early 2027.

Work is underway in these communities to identify and finalize community mailbox sites. As sites are finalized, residents will be notified of the location of their community mailbox. They will also receive notice and keys before any change to their delivery.

Conversion process

Converting an address from door-to-door delivery to a community mailbox typically takes months. Canada Post will engage with local governments as it identifies suitable locations for community mailbox sites. The company is also notifying residents of the upcoming change to their mail delivery, and will keep them, businesses, bargaining agents and employees informed every step of the way.

As Canada Post moves forward, it is committed to implementing these changes responsibly while ensuring supports are in place for customers who need them. For information on community mailbox conversions and other changes, customers can visit Canada Post's transformation website at www.canadapost.ca/ourtransformation.

Secure, consistent delivery

Community mailboxes provide secure, locked compartments for mail and parcels, offering residents consistent, reliable access at any time of day. They have been part of Canada's delivery network for more than 40 years and are used by millions of Canadians.

More than 80 per cent of parcels delivered by Canada Post fit into a community mailbox's individual compartment or a dedicated parcel compartment. Parcels that don't fit or that require a signature are delivered to the door or held for pickup at a nearby post office.

Canada Post is responsible for maintaining and servicing all community mailboxes to ensure safety and accessibility. This includes clearing snow and fixing or replacing locks.

Ensuring everyone can access their mail

Canada Post's Delivery Accommodation Program provides free support to help residential customers with functional limitations access their mail and parcels. More than 17,000 households across the country currently benefit from some form of accommodation.

The program offers accommodations that make mailboxes easier to use, such as sliding trays, Braille features or a more accessible compartment. In some cases, weekly home delivery may be provided on a seasonal, temporary or permanent basis.

Residents can request an accommodation after receiving a letter notifying them of the location of their new community mailbox. For more information, visit Canada Post's Delivery Accommodation Program website or call 1-844-454-3009 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).

Canada Post's commitment to Canadians

Canada Post is committed to moving forward in a thoughtful way that prioritizes service for all Canadians, while protecting access to vital postal services in rural, remote and Indigenous communities. It is also committed to treating employees with respect.

Canadians, customers, employees, bargaining agents and other stakeholders will continue to be updated on the Corporation's transformation and provided advance notice of any changes that affect them.

Additional information is available from these resources:

SOURCE Canada Post Corporation

For more information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]