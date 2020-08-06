Up to $15,000 in prizes available to inspirational Canadian companies

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - To continue operating during COVID-19, small businesses across Canada were forced to transform. Canada Post is launching the Small Business Tales of Triumph Contest to celebrate those local, small businesses that adapted to extraordinary times in extraordinary ways.

Small business owners are invited to share their stories of resiliency and evolution, describing how they revamped their business strategies to survive COVID-19, support their communities and set themselves up for future success.

Prize packages include credits for Canada Post Parcel and Smartmail MarketingTM services, promotion on Canada Post digital and social channels, paid advertising and national exposure, and a coaching session with one of the contest judges.

The contest is open to Canadian businesses with less than $5 million in annual gross sales. Any small business is eligible to enter and has a chance to win.

Entries can be submitted at canadapost.ca/talesoftriumph between August 4 and August 26, 2020. An expert panel of judges, who represent varying industries focussed on small business will select fifteen finalists – five finalists for each category, which will be narrowed down to one Grand Prize Winner and two Runner Up Winners.

Finalists will be announced on October 15, while winners will be announced on October 30, 2020.

The 2020 Tales of Triumph categories are:

Offline to Online – These businesses have shifted or adapted their business model. They've moved from brick and mortar to e-commerce, added new revenue streams, adjusted their marketing tactics, or transformed their business for the digital age. They've evolved for continued growth in light of dramatic and permanent shifts in the behaviours and expectations of their customers.

– These businesses have shifted or adapted their business model. They've moved from brick and mortar to e-commerce, added new revenue streams, adjusted their marketing tactics, or transformed their business for the digital age. They've evolved for continued growth in light of dramatic and permanent shifts in the behaviours and expectations of their customers. Doing Good – We're recognizing businesses who know that doing good is good for business. They've gone above and beyond to help others and recent events have amplified that focus. They may have changed their products or services, or developed new ones, because of COVID-19. These businesses pride themselves on supporting others, making their communities stronger, and investing in a better Canada .

– We're recognizing businesses who know that doing good is good for business. They've gone above and beyond to help others and recent events have amplified that focus. They may have changed their products or services, or developed new ones, because of COVID-19. These businesses pride themselves on supporting others, making their communities stronger, and investing in a better . Weathered the Storm – These businesses are working day in and day out to keep the lights on, showing they have what it takes to persevere and overcome challenges. They're thinking two steps ahead and navigating whatever comes their way with grit, determination and heart. Throughout the crisis, they've maintained their never-quit attitude for their employees, customers and community. They are forging through the trenches and coming out the other side.

For more information on the contest, prizes and to apply online, visit canadapost.ca/talesoftriumph

