OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada Post today announced a strategy to renew its long-standing relationship with First Nations, Métis and Inuit people and Northern communities.

"I'm extremely proud that Canada Post is moving forward with its Indigenous and Northern Reconciliation Strategy," says Doug Ettinger, Canada Post President and CEO. "It commits us to taking concrete action to renew our long-standing relationship with Indigenous and Northern communities."

The Strategy reflects Canada Post's commitment to undertake shared partnerships with Indigenous People and Northern communities and to make real, sustained progress throughout Canada. The Strategy has four key pillars:

Improve postal services to Indigenous and Northern communities. Canada Post will strengthen its retail network in Indigenous and Northern communities. The tailored approach allows for some communities to see new full-service post offices, while others will see existing services improved. Options include centralized delivery such as parcel lockers and improved access to financial, remittance and government services. Improved service will foster local economic activity and provide greater access to the e-commerce economy.



Develop and implement an Indigenous Procurement Policy. With a new policy now in development and expected to take effect in the second quarter of 2021, Canada Post will redefine its business relationship with Indigenous-owned companies based on trust, economic reconciliation and good business sense. The redefined relationship also extends to Canada Post's current Canadian suppliers to ensure they engage more with Indigenous communities. That could take the form of partnerships; Indigenous workforce apprenticeships, training, or development; and subcontracting.



Improve Indigenous employment and retention. In partnership with its unions and Indigenous Peoples, Canada Post will work on improving Indigenous recruitment and retention in every employee classification, integrating Indigenous perspectives, knowledge and best practises. Improving Indigenous representation in Canada Post's workforce to reflect the country and the communities it serves should lead to better outcomes for, and relationships with, Indigenous communities.



Support the viability, wellness and safety of Indigenous communities. In collaboration with community leaders and local Indigenous law enforcement, Canada Post will expand and strengthen its efforts to serve Indigenous and Northern communities safely. This includes working to reduce the non-mailable matter, such as alcohol and illicit drugs, that enter these communities.

"Canada Post is a trusted network of people committed to serving every community," added Ettinger. "How we serve, how we operate and how we make decisions can all have a profound impact across the country."

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]

Related Links

www.canadapost.ca

