OTTAWA, ON, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians are now using carbon-neutral shipping when they send parcels by Canada Post's ground services within Canada.

As Canada Post works toward net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, it's taking steps today to help Canadians and Canadian businesses make sustainable shipping choices. All Domestic Regular Parcel™ and Expedited Parcel™ ground shipments, as well as Canada Post's flat rate boxes, are now shipped as carbon-neutral.

For every tonne of greenhouse gas emissions generated by these domestic ground delivery services, Canada Post makes them carbon-neutral by removing one tonne from the atmosphere through the purchase of high-quality, accredited carbon offsets.

Using Canada Post's "Find a rate" tool, small businesses and consumers can also see the greenhouse gas emissions associated with their deliveries and choose shipping options that best meet their needs and preferences. There is no additional fee for carbon-neutral shipping.

Canadian carbon offset projects

Canada Post prioritizes Indigenous- owned or led, nature-based offset projects in Canada. Canada Post is supporting the Great Bear Forest Carbon Project. The project protects forests from logging, conserves and grows existing carbon stocks, and reduces emissions caused by harvesting, road building and other forestry operations. The project is wholly owned by a unique alliance of First Nations, creating jobs for the future while protecting the Great Bear Rainforest.

These carbon offset purchases are recognized by the BC Carbon Registry under the Forest Carbon Offset Protocol, and verified by an independent third-party to ensure carbon removal is real, permanent and additional.

Carbon offsets for carbon-neutral shipping do not contribute to the Corporation's emission reduction targets.

The road to net zero

Canada Post continues to focus on absolute emission reductions. As the Corporation greens its operations on the path to net-zero, the need for offsets for carbon-neutral shipping will diminish over time. The company's commitments and climate initiatives include:

Climate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which include cutting operational emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions across the Corporation's value chain by 2050.

Electrification of the Corporation's fleet of 14,000 vehicles by 2040 (50 per cent electric by 2030).

Greening of Canada Post's real estate portfolio, with new net-zero facilities, retrofits and energy-efficiency upgrades.

Purchasing renewable energy in Canada's highest-emitting provinces and working with energy suppliers to bring new renewable energy projects online.

Reducing emissions throughout Canada Post's value chain and working with suppliers and subsidiaries to establish science-based emission targets by 2025.

