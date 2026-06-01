OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) has informed Canada Post that its members have voted to accept the tentative agreements for the Urban and RSMC (Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers) bargaining units. The parties will soon sign the new collective agreements, which will remain in place until January 31, 2029.

Statement by President and CEO Doug Ettinger

"We are pleased that CUPW-represented employees have voted to ratify these new collective agreements. With the stability of new agreements in place, we look forward to working with our employees and bargaining agents to rebuild the business, restore confidence in the postal system and better serve the country.

Thank you to Canadians and businesses large and small for their patience over the last two years. We will work hard to regain your trust.

While the process was challenging, these negotiated agreements recognize that Canada Post needs to change. They mean we can provide affordable weekend parcel delivery and make needed adjustments to our retail network while ensuring we continue to provide good-paying jobs across the country.

The new agreements are critically important as the Corporation moves ahead with its transformation to return to financial sustainability and better meet the modern needs of the country.

Canada Post plays an essential role in serving all Canadians by delivering to every corner of the country. It's time to move forward by working together to renew and re-establish this important Canadian service."

SOURCE Canada Post

For more information: Canada Post Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]