Canada Post Community Foundation's new fundraising stamp plants the seeds for a brighter future for young Canadians

All funds raised are used to provide grants to schools, charities and community organizations for Canadian children and youth

OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Post Community Foundation stamp was issued today as part of its annual fundraising campaign to support community programs for Canadian children and youth.

The Canada Post Community Foundation distributes grants to local and national non-profit groups that offer programming for children and youth across Canada. Since 2012, contributions have helped support more than 1,400 programs. Last year alone, grants provided by the Foundation helped 144 projects flourish, reaching more than 55,000 young people across 98 communities.

©2026, Canada Post Corporation

Community Foundation grants are funded through customer donations in post offices and employee contributions, and a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Community Foundation stamp, Official First Day Cover (OFDC) and postcard. All the funds are used to support projects and programs led by schools, charities and organizations that help children and youth (up to age 21) learn, grow and thrive. This year, the fundraising period will run from May 4 until June 8.

About the stamp

This is the 15th year that Canada Post has issued a Community Foundation fundraising stamp. The 2026 Community Foundation stamp artwork was designed by Adrian Horvath and illustrated by Amélie Martel. The vibrant design was selected by more than 1,000 Canada Post post office employees and is a reminder of the promise and potential of children and youth and the importance of cultivating a Canada that will foster their growth from the ground up.

The stamp depicts a pair of young people tending to a community garden full of root vegetables ready to be harvested. Just as plants require a nurturing environment to thrive, children flourish when given the right care and opportunities to succeed.

The stamp, OFDC – cancelled in Ottawa – and colourful postage-paid postcard are available at post offices and online at canadapost.ca/shop. A $1 surcharge from the sale of each booklet of 10 stamps and an extra 10 ¢ from the sale of each OFDC and postcard go straight to the Foundation.

About the Canada Post Community Foundation

The Canada Post Community Foundation is a registered charity that supports health, education and community projects for children and youth through a grassroots approach that helps strengthen a wide range of initiatives across Canada.

Delivering a brighter future for Canadian children and youth

To donate to the Community Foundation, purchase any of its stamp products at a local post office or visit canadapost.ca/community.

For links to images of the stamp and other resources:

- External folder with high-resolution images

- Social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

SOURCE Canada Post

For more information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]