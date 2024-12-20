OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Post has processed the parcels held in the postal system during the strike, with all these items now flowing through our network or delivered. We expect a significant portion of these items to be delivered before Christmas.

Here's what Canadians need to know as we make good progress on ramping up our operations and stabilizing the network:

Post offices are open and Canadians and small businesses can drop off parcels and letters.

Carded items held at local post offices during the strike will remain available for pick up for 15 days from December 17 .

. To deliver more items before Christmas, Canada Post employees will be delivering this weekend in select cities.

On-time service guarantees continue to be suspended as we work our way back to full service levels.

For domestic packages, Canadians should continue to expect delivery delays into early January 2025 .

. Between urban centres, Canadians should expect package delivery delays of two to three days. For packages travelling longer distances, expect delays of up to 10 days.

With a large, integrated network of processing plants, depots and post offices across the country, we expect to return to full service levels and normal delivery standards in early January.

While employees are making a best effort to stabilize delivery operations for rural and remote areas, delays should be expected into early 2025.

Holiday closures

Canada Post will be closed December 25 and 26, and January 1 . Post offices will be closed and there will be no collection or delivery operations.

Commercial business customers

New commercial volumes may be dropped off at our plants and depots for processing. Scheduled parcel pickup services have resumed.

International mail and parcels

We continue to work through an accumulation of international mail and parcels.

The postal system will start accepting new international mail on December 23 .

Check for the latest updates on canadapost.ca. We thank Canadians for their patience as we work safely to stabilize our operations.

