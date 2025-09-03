Funds raised annually through customer and employee donations, and sale of a special stamp

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Post Community Foundation announced today that it will be providing $1.6 million in grants to community programs for children and youth across the country.

A total of 144 Canadian charities, schools and community organizations will receive funding this year, including four $50,000-Signature Grant recipients:

Canada's Sports Hall of Fame , based in Calgary, Alberta .

, based in . Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 , based in Halifax, Nova Scotia .

, based in . JUMP Math , based in Toronto, Ontario .

, based in . True North Aid, based in Kitchener, Ontario , will receive the Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation Signature Grant.

Fundraising effort driven by customers and employees

Each year, the Community Foundation raises money through customer donations in post offices, employee contributions, and a portion of the proceeds from the sale of a special stamp and postcard. Every dollar raised supports grassroots programs benefitting children and youth in every province and territory. Stamp booklets are available for purchase at post offices and canadapost.ca/shop.

2025 Signature Grant recipients

Signature Grants, worth $50,000 each, are awarded to national organizations that offer programming for children and youth nationwide.

Canada's Sports Hall of Fame (Calgary) allows educators to have access to more than 300 free programs, videos, lesson plans and sporting artefacts on its national education platform. The grant funds will be used to launch a youth hub as part of the organization's Indigenous Sport Heroes Education Experience (ISEE) digital book and resource. ISEE creates a multimodal learning experience for youth using interactive chapters designed like a book that share the truths and stories of Indigenous Hall of Famers.

Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 (Halifax) provides interactive, cultural and educational programming to help visitors understand Canada's immigration history. The organization aims to dispel myths, open minds, foster empathy and change perceptions. The grant funds will be used to support the delivery of the museum's national education program that engages children and youth in activities that teach them Canada's immigration story and what it means to be Canadian.

JUMP Math (Toronto) is a non-profit organization with a mission to empower educators and students with resources and approaches that instill confidence and spark a lifelong love of math. The grant funds will be put toward the Book Fund for Math Success, which provides free math resources to students in marginalized, remote and at-risk communities, including those in isolated and Indigenous communities.

The Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation Signature Grant is presented to Indigenous regional or local organizations that offer children's programming anchored in the principles of Indigenous truth and reconciliation. This year's recipient, True North Aid (Kitchener) provides humanitarian support to northern and remote Indigenous communities. The grant funds will be used to purchase menstrual products for Indigenous youth who face challenges in accessing affordable and sustainable products.

Supporting projects that uplift children and youth

The Community Foundation has awarded $16.4 million to more than 1,400 community projects across Canada since 2012. Grants support a variety of initiatives, including literacy and language programs; youth outreach services; projects that support Indigenous youth; gender and sexual diversity programs; arts and recreation projects; and many others. For a full list of the 2025 grant recipients, visit the Canada Post Community Foundation website.

About the Foundation

A registered charity, the Canada Post Community Foundation supports local and national non-profit groups that serve children and youth (up to age 21). Through its grassroots, community-based approach, the Community Foundation is one of the best examples of Canada Post's commitment to delivering a stronger Canada. Investing in programs that enrich the lives of children and youth helps strengthen communities for all Canadians. To learn more, visit canadapost.ca/community.

SOURCE Canada Post

