Annual fundraising campaign supports community projects for children and youth; grant recipients will be announced in August

OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Canada Post Community Foundation issued a special stamp that shines a light on the power of stories and storytelling to enrich the lives of young people.

The stamp issue is part of the Foundation's annual campaign to raise money for grants to support Canadian charities, schools and organizations that benefit children and youth (up to age 21). Since 2012, $12.3 million has been distributed to more than 1,100 community projects across Canada.

Community Foundation stamp (CNW Group/Canada Post)

In addition to the sale of the stamp, the Foundation raises money through customer donations in post offices, fundraising events and employee payroll deductions. Every dollar raised goes directly to recipients in support of their efforts, in the province or territory where it was donated.

Funds support a wide variety of initiatives, including literacy and language programs; youth outreach services; projects that support Indigenous youth; gender and sexual diversity programs; arts and recreation projects; special education programs; childhood health programs; anti-bullying initiatives; mentoring programs and many others. This year's grant recipients will be announced in August.

About the stamp issue

The 2023 Canada Post Community Foundation stamp was designed by John Belisle and features an illustration of a diverse group of animals reading a story together. It reminds us of the joy that stories and storytelling evoke, as well as the creativity and curiosity they inspire.

This design was selected by Canada Post frontline retail employees. The stamp, in a booklet of 10, and Official First Day Cover – cancelled in Ottawa. Ont. – are available at canadapost.ca/shop. Follow these links for high-resolution images and for more information in Details magazine.

About the Foundation

Established in 2012, the Canada Post Community Foundation is a registered charity that operates at arm's length from Canada Post. It has granted $12.3 million to more than 1,100 community projects nationwide. With every dollar raised going to children's charities and community organizations across the country, the Foundation plays a key role in helping Canada Post achieve its purpose, A Stronger Canada – Delivered.

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]