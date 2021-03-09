More than $1 million available for youth programs across the country

OTTAWA, ON, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canada Post Community Foundation for Children is accepting applications for 2021 grants. A total of $1.17 million is available for charities, school programs and groups that serve the needs of children and youth (up to age 21). Applications will be accepted until April 1, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern), and are open to national and grassroots local organizations across the country.

Applications can be submitted on the Foundation's website: canadapost.ca/community.

Making a difference

Since 2013, roughly 900 organizations have shared more than $9.8 million in funding from the Foundation. The grants helped fund literacy and language programs, youth outreach services, gender and sexual diversity programs, arts and recreation projects, special education programs, childhood health programs, anti-bullying initiatives, mentoring programs, and many more.

About the Foundation

The Canada Post Community Foundation has a simple mission: to make a positive impact in the lives of children and youth in the communities we serve by supporting registered charities, school programs or local initiatives that benefit children and youth. It was established in 2012.

An annual five-week fundraising campaign makes the Foundation's grants possible. Every fall, post offices across the country sell a dedicated Foundation stamp and accept donations, while some hold fundraisers, and Canada Post employees make voluntary payroll contributions throughout the year.

For more information about the Foundation's granting process and criteria, including answers to frequently asked questions about applying, see canadapost.ca/community.

