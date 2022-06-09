Postal service's fleet of 14,000 vehicles to be fully electric by 2040

OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Post today laid out its key commitments for the Corporation to reduce its environmental footprint and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Canada Post has earmarked $1 billion to cut emissions and transform its fleet. With nearly 14,000 vehicles and Canada's largest retail network of close to 6,000 post offices, Canada Post acknowledges its footprint is significant. The Corporation will transform its fleet to non-emitting transportation, with commitments to reach a 50 per cent electric fleet by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2040.

A sustainable future for Canadians

"We have a responsibility to Canadians, and to their children and grandchildren, to help lead the way to a more sustainable future," said Doug Ettinger, President and CEO. "Canada Post has one of the biggest fleets in the country, over 68,000 employees, a significant real estate portfolio, and an extensive supply chain. The challenge ahead is great, and we know the greening of our transportation is critical. That's why we've committed to net-zero operations and a fully electric fleet by 2040. I'd like to thank our bargaining agents for their continued engagement and collaboration on this important step forward for the company."

Science-based target

Canada Post has committed to a 50 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, measured against 2019 levels. The target is built to meet the 1.5°C pathway of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which aims to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. The 2030 target sets Canada Post on a path to net zero emissions by 2050 and will be submitted to the SBTi for approval.

"Our climate commitments address Canada Post's national operations from all angles. We'll transform our fleet to electric, retrofit our buildings, build net-zero carbon buildings, and source renewable energy for our real estate and operations," said Cheryl Hodder, Chief Sustainability and Legal Officer. "We'll collaborate with our suppliers, customers, partners and bargaining agents to meet our science-based target, while encouraging others to reduce emissions and take action. These are important measures for all Canadians, and we will continue to keep them updated on our progress."

Net-zero carbon plant

In May, Canada Post unveiled its leading-edge, net-zero parcel sorting facility that will have the capacity to process more than one million packages a day. The Albert Jackson Processing Centre will be a key hub for the company's national network and improve service for Canadians when it officially opens in early 2023. The $470 million state-of-the-art facility in Scarborough, Ont., will help Canada Post meet the changing needs of Canadians and businesses across the country. The facility is the largest industrial project in Canada with the Zero Carbon Building Standard designation.

Testing alternative vehicles

At a Canada Post depot in Ottawa on Thursday, the company showcased electric and low-emission vehicles, including some it's piloting. The Corporation is launching a trial of a low-speed vehicle on a postal route covering neighbourhoods west of downtown Ottawa. The compact electric vehicle reaches maximum speeds of 40 kilometres per hour. It will be used for delivery and collection activities for a year to evaluate its performance in operations and optimal safety procedures.

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]