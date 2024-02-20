Since 2004, more than 400 winners have been recognized.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Post is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Awards for Indigenous Students. The awards were created in 2004 to celebrate the hard work and determination of individuals of Indigenous heritage who have embraced a renewed pursuit of learning. They are granted annually to selected applicants from across the country, and recipients are awarded $2,000 in recognition of their efforts.

Recipients of this year's awards are by province (city):

British Columbia : Andrea Baedak ( White Rock ), Kieanna Boomer-Jones ( Vernon ), Tia de Groot ( Vancouver ), Jesset Karlen ( Vancouver ), Deena Watson ( Victoria )

( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ) Alberta : Morgan Black ( Calgary ), Jordanna Kreider ( Edmonton ), Sepehko-Mekwanisis Lightning ( Calling Lake ), Arlene Misko ( Grande Prairie ), Alicia Quick ( Kinuso ), Gerrod Rain (Maskwacis), Brenna van Boeschoten ( Calgary )

( ), ( ), Sepehko-Mekwanisis Lightning ( ), ( ), ( ), (Maskwacis), ( ) Saskatchewan : Patrick Kissick ( La Ronge ), Chantel Redman (Fort Qu'Appelle), Tawni Severight (Regina)

( ), (Fort Qu'Appelle), (Regina) Manitoba : Irene Crosthwaite-Fidler ( Winnipeg ), Jo-Ann Johnson ( Winnipeg ), Francine Turner ( Winnipeg )

( ), ( ), ( ) Ontario : Kelsey Allen ( St. Catharines ), Mallory Jamieson ( Ohsweken ), Lesley (Maggie) Rismondo ( Longlac ), Drea Sinclair ( Thunder Bay ), Kristen Summers ( Southwold )

( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ) Quebec : Connie Martin ( Listuguj )

( ) New Brunswick : Karlee Murphy ( Campbellton )

The awards are open to all Indigenous Canadian students who have resumed studies and completed at least one full year of study after being away from school for at least 12 months. Applicants are required to submit an essay outlining the obstacles and challenges they have overcome in pursuit of further education. Each year, up to 25 winners across the country are awarded a prize.

Full qualification details are available Awards for Indigenous Students.

For further information: Media Relations: 613-734-8888, [email protected]