Canada Partners with Canadian Tire to Build One of Canada's Largest EV Charging Networks

SCARBOROUGH, ON, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's climate plan is working for our planet, and it is working for Canadians. Electric and alternative fuel vehicles play a key role in our transition to a cleaner future. As Canadians continue to make greener choices, the Government of Canada is delivering more options for them to drive where they need to go, while reducing pollution.



Member of Parliament Han Dong, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $2.7-million investment to build 54 electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers at Canadian Tire locations across central and western Canada.

This investment, made through Natural Resources Canada's Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative (EVAFIDI), builds on the nearly $1.3 million announced in 2016 for AddÉnergie to build 28 fast chargers at Canadian Tire locations, making the Canadian Tire EV network one of Canada's largest, with 104 stations nationally.

The Government of British Columbia is also contributing $275,000 toward the fast chargers through its Clean Energy Vehicle Public Fast Charging Program.

These investments will ensure that people can drive and charge vehicles where they live, work and play across Canada, facilitating increased uptake in the use of EVs.

This funding is part of the Government of Canada's $182.5-million investment to develop a coast-to-coast fast charging network for EVs; to establish natural gas stations along key roads and highways and hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres; and to support the development of new technologies. It will also enable the development of bi-national codes and standards with the U.S. to ensure the alignment of EV and alternative fuel infrastructure, making it easier for drivers to travel in North America using green vehicles.

The Government of Canada continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs, advance Canada's green future and help us reach our domestic and international climate targets.

In 2016, Natural Resources Canada provided nearly $1.3 million to AddÉnergie for 28 chargers at Canadian Tire locations, which are also part of the Canadian Tire EV network.

to AddÉnergie for 28 chargers at Canadian Tire locations, which are also part of the Canadian Tire EV network. The Government of Canada is investing over $300 million in low- and zero-emission infrastructure so Canadians can make the choice to drive and purchase clean vehicles.

is investing over in low- and zero-emission infrastructure so Canadians can make the choice to drive and purchase clean vehicles. The Government of Canada is making owning a zero-emission vehicle easier and more affordable for Canadians by offering a purchase incentive of up to $5,000 and full tax write-offs for businesses.

"We are investing in zero emission infrastructure so Canadians can more easily make the choice to drive and purchase clean vehicles. More electric vehicles on our streets and highways make our communities healthier, reduce pollution and help create good, middle-class jobs."

Han Dong

Member of Parliament for Don Valley North

"Canadian Tire is a proud Canadian company committed to addressing the challenges of climate change throughout our operations. The network of EV fast chargers that we are creating with the support of partners like Natural Resources Canada is an example of how we are evolving to meet the needs of all drivers while helping our customers reduce their emissions."

Andrew Davies

Senior Vice-President, Automotive, Canadian Tire Corporation

"Our CleanBC plan is making it more affordable for British Columbians to Go Electric with their cars. These new fast chargers help make clean transportation more accessible by expanding one of Canada's largest charging networks."

Michelle Mungall

B.C. Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

