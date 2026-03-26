Canada Packers Management Information Circular Now Available

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Packers Inc. ("Canada Packers" or the "Company") (TSX: CPKR) today announced that it has filed its 2026 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Notice") and Management Information Circular (the "Circular") with securities regulators.

The Annual Meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The meeting is being hosted in a hybrid structure, meaning that shareholders may attend virtually by a live video webcast or in person at Hilton Meadowvale Mississauga, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

Shareholders are encouraged to review the Circular as it contains important information about the Company's Annual Meeting, including the election of directors and the appointment of the Company's auditor. In addition, the Circular provides a detailed description of Canada Packers' approach to governance and executive compensation.

The Company is using "Notice and Access" to deliver the Circular and related meeting materials, including its 2025 Annual Financial Statements, by providing Shareholders with notice of availability and access to the materials online at www.canadapackers.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Notice and Access is an environmentally friendly and cost-effective way to distribute these materials since it reduces printing, paper and postage.

Please see below for links to the Notice and Circular:

Management Information Circular:

https://investors.canadapackers.com/image/CP_Information_Circular_2026.pdf

Notice and Access Letter:

https://investors.canadapackers.com/image/Notice_of_2026_Annual_Meeting_of_Shareholders_and_Availability_of_Proxy_Materials.pdf

Shareholders are encouraged to cast their votes early by proxy and to check the Canada Packers website at www.canadapackers.com for additional information about the Annual Meeting. Instructions for shareholders wishing to request paper copies of any of the meeting materials are included in the Notice.

About Canada Packers

Canada Packers (TSX: CPKR) is one of North America's largest producers of raised without antibiotics (RWA) pork and is committed to its vision to be the global standard in sustainable pork. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Packers delivers a premium mix of products to a diverse mix of customers in North America and across the globe through representative offices in China, South Korea, Japan, and the Philippines. The Company's integrated operations span hog production, processing, and value-added innovation. Proudly raised; Responsibly made.

SOURCE Canada Packers Inc.

For further information: Investor Contact: [email protected], Media Contact: [email protected]