CANADA PACKERS INC. SHAREHOLDERS ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT 2026 ANNUAL MEETING

TSX:CPKR

www.canadapackers.com

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Packers Inc. ("Canada Packers" or the "Company") (TSX: CPKR) reported today that it successfully held its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, with 98 shareholders representing 22,819,380 common shares voting in person or by proxy. This represents a voting turnout of 76.66% of the Company's total outstanding common shares.

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management information circular dated March 13, 2026 were re-elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting. The results of the vote for the election of directors were as follows:

Name of Directors # Voted

For % Voted

For # Voted

Against % Voted

Against Curtis Frank 22,115,017 98.71 % 287,982 1.29 % Gary Maksymetz 22,279,025 99.45 % 123,974 0.55 % Jonathan W.F. McCain 22,114,535 98.71 % 288,464 1.29 % Michael H. McCain 22,053,193 98.44 % 349,806 1.56 % Dennis Organ 22,128,699 98.78 % 274,300 1.22 % Sarah Piper 22,268,708 99.40 % 134,297 0.60 % Meghan Roach 22,278,057 99.44 % 124,942 0.56 % Heather Stefanson 22,267,420 99.39 % 135,579 0.61 % Michael Vels 22,377,288 99.89 % 25,711 0.11 %

All other resolutions at the meeting were also successfully approved by shareholders including:

the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Company (99.94% of votes cast in favour); and

the advisory resolution on Canada Packers' approach to executive compensation (98.63% of votes cast in favour).

A full report on voting results is available under Canada Packers' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Canada Packers

Canada Packers (TSX: CPKR) is one of North America's largest producers of raised without antibiotics (RWA) pork and is committed to its vision to be the global standard in sustainable pork. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Packers delivers a premium mix of products to a diverse mix of customers in North America and across the globe through representative offices in China, South Korea, Japan, and the Philippines. The Company's integrated operations span hog production, processing, and value-added innovation. Proudly raised; Responsibly made.

SOURCE Canada Packers Inc.

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