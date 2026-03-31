Canada Packers Inc. to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on April 30

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Packers Inc. ("Canada Packers" or the "Company") announced today that it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results before markets open on April 30, 2026. The release will be followed by a conference call and webcast beginning at 8:00 am ET.

Canada Packers First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Webcast:

What: Canada Packers Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Who: Dennis Organ, President and Chief Executive Officer

Deepak Bhandari, Chief Financial Officer

When: April 30, 2026 at 8:00 am ET

Call Details: Please click here to register for the webcast

To participate via conference call, please dial-in 647-932-3411 or 1-800-715-9871. All dial-in participants should ask to join the Canada Packers call. To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register at the following link: https://registrations.events/easyconnect/6445752/recViU40zi8uBkbgq/. For those unable to participate at the scheduled time, playback will be made available within two hours after the event at 647-362-9199 or 1-800-770-2030, entry code: 6445752 #.

Within 48 hours following the event, the webcast replay will be archived and available on the Company's website at canadapackers.com/investors/events-and-presentations/.

About Canada Packers

Canada Packers (TSX: CPKR) is one of North America's largest producers of raised without antibiotics (RWA) pork and is committed to its vision to be the global standard in sustainable pork. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Packers delivers a premium mix of products to a diverse mix of customers in North America and across the globe through representative offices in China, South Korea, Japan, and the Philippines. The Company's integrated operations span hog production, processing, and value-added innovation. Proudly raised; Responsibly made.

SOURCE Canada Packers Inc.

For further information: Investor Contact: [email protected]; Media Contact: [email protected]