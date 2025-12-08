MONTRÉAL, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Canada, represented by the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, and the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, opened the G7 Industry, Digital and Technology Ministers' Meeting in Montréal, Quebec.

Minister Joly and Minister Solomon are welcoming industry partners, international delegates and G7 counterparts to discuss how advanced economies can strengthen supply chains, accelerate innovation and deepen cooperation on industrial competitiveness. The discussions will focus on building resilient economies, expanding trusted digital infrastructure, unlocking new opportunities for growth across the G7 and supporting the transition to a resilient and secure digital economy while upholding economic and national security priorities. The work will build on the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, where leaders adopted the Kananaskis Common Vision for the Future of Quantum Technologies, and the G7 Critical Minerals Action Plan, and published the G7 Leaders' Statement on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Prosperity.

In a time of global uncertainty and rapid industrial and technological change, it is more important than ever for G7 partners, trusted allies, industry leaders and international collaborators to work together to strengthen supply chains, foster innovation and ensure that the international industrial sector remains an engine of economic growth and prosperity.

"Canada, which is currently G7 President, stands at the forefront of innovation and advanced manufacturing and boasts world-class talent. Together with our G7 partners and allies, we are strengthening global supply chains and making strategic investments to ensure our industries remain resilient and continue to be powerful engines of growth and opportunity for generations to come."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Canada is leading a G7 vision where artificial intelligence and digital innovation drive productivity, empower workers and SMEs, and strengthen democratic values. Our goal is simple: build a trusted, secure and competitive digital future that delivers prosperity for everyone."

– The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal grouping of seven of the world's advanced economies (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union). Its members meet annually at G7 summits to discuss global economic and geopolitical issues.

In 2025, Canada and its G7 partners will celebrate 50 years of partnership and cooperation. Ever since France hosted the first meeting in 1975, the G7 has been a driving force for international peace, economic prosperity and sustainable development.

From June 15 to 17, 2025, G7 leaders gathered in Kananaskis, Alberta, for the G7 Summit. As host, Canada led discussions on shared priorities, including international trade, peace and security, and global economic stability.

The Ministers' Meeting will support concrete action that aligns with the broader priorities of Canada's G7 Presidency: protecting our communities and the world, building energy security and accelerating the digital transition, and securing the partnerships of the future.

