TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The G7 was created 50 years ago with the understanding that economic growth and stability and energy security are rooted in international cooperation. Now, the world is confronting evolving energy and environment challenges -- shaped by conflict, geopolitical pressures, climate change and technological disruption. In this critical moment, the G7 must again move swiftly to secure an environmentally sustainable and market-based energy future, and Canada is leading the way.

Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, opened the G7 Energy and Environment Ministers' Meeting in Toronto, Ontario.

Canada is advancing the following energy objectives:

Building resilient critical minerals supply chains through the Critical Minerals Production Alliance and the Critical Minerals Action Plan.

Enhancing energy security as an economic necessity and strategic asset, including through modernizing and expanding electricity infrastructure, strengthening natural gas security as we transition toward clean energy, and collaborating on the responsible development of nuclear power.

Continuing unwavering support for Ukraine as it faces an energy crisis brought on by Russia's targeted attacks on natural gas and nuclear infrastructure.

Defining the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in reshaping energy systems, including by ensuring that energy security and AI are mutually reinforced and harnessed responsibly to strengthen G7 Members' competitiveness as well as energy affordability and reliability.

Promoting innovation to build sustainable and secure energy systems, including through the advancement of carbon management, battery and AI energy system technologies.

Canada is also moving forward on the following environment objectives:

Advancing a circular economy in priority sectors such as critical minerals, textiles and plastics.

Enhancing prediction, preparedness and responses to extreme weather events building from the Kananaskis Wildfire Charter.

Strengthening international coordination on fresh water and promoting ocean conservation and protection.

Over the two days, discussions will support the development of a shared agenda for action that balances growth, affordability and sustainability, as well as strengthens competitive markets that will catalyze private investment and build stronger and more sustainable economies.

Quotes

"This meeting arrives at a pivotal moment for the global economy. Energy markets are being reshaped, citizens are demanding secure and affordable access, and investors are seeking clarity and confidence. As this year's G7 President, Canada's objective is clear: to turn this moment into a movement that strengthens our security, delivers our citizens prosperity and lays the foundation for a sustainable, reliable energy future."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Environmental action and economic growth go hand in hand, and Canada is committed to showing what that looks like on the world stage. As we open this year's G7 Energy and Environment Ministers' Meeting, we are focused on practical solutions that build resilience, protect our waters and combat pollution. From circular economies to clean electricity, we are working with our partners to build a future that is fair, sustainable and competitive for everyone."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick Facts

The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal grouping of seven of the world's advanced economies -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States -- as well as the European Union. Its members meet annually at the G7 Summit to discuss global economic and geopolitical issues.

As part of its role as G7 President, Canada is hosting a series of ministerial meetings throughout the year.

This year's Energy and Environment Ministers' Meeting in Toronto, Ontario, will take place on the traditional territory of many nations -- including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples -- and is now home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit and Métis. Toronto is also covered by Treaty 13 with the Mississaugas of the Credit.

On October 29, 2025, on the margins of the G7 Ministers' Meeting, Canada co-hosted the second Energy Innovation Forum with the International Energy Agency, engaging Canadian and international industry and thought on accelerating energy innovation, including in key areas such as AI for energy innovation, carbon dioxide removal and batteries.

On October 29, 2025, on the margins of the G7 Ministers' Meeting, Canada and the World Resources Institute hosted a High-Level Roundtable on Mobilizing Private Finance for Climate and the Environment. The event brought together leaders from governments, international organizations, the private sector and philanthropies to discuss how supporting the global transition to a clean and nature-positive economy can create opportunities for investment, job creation and long-term sustainable economic growth.

