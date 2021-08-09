Canada Opens Call for Studies on Carbon Capture Technologies

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Developing clean technologies will drive our economy, lower emissions and create jobs. Through advancing clean technologies like carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), the government is committed to building a clean energy future and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, announced a new call for expression of interest to support CCUS across the country. Funded under the Energy Innovation Program (EIP), this call will support Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) studies that have the potential to reduce the impact of carbon emissions.

Canada is a global leader in the CCUS space. Building on this expertise through FEED studies will increase the knowledge base of applying CCUS to different industrial facilities, which supports the future of the technology in Canada and internationally.

As part of Budget 2021, the federal government is investing $319 million into research, development and demonstrations to advance the commercial viability of CCUS technologies. These funds support businesses, academia, non-profits, government and federal laboratories on the path to net-zero emissions by 2050.

The EIP advances clean energy technologies that help Canada meet its climate change targets while supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy. It funds research, development and demonstration projects and other related scientific activities.

Canada's strengthened climate plan calls for the development of a comprehensive CCUS strategy and for the government to explore opportunities to increase Canada's global competitiveness in this growing industry. Natural Resources Canada is gathering insights and perspectives from key partners and stakeholders as it develops this strategy, recognizing that opportunities and challenges for CCUS may differ across regions and sectors of Canada.

The government supports innovative clean energy technology projects that lead to competitive and sustainable natural resource sectors.

"Carbon capture, utilization and storage will lower emissions, create jobs and increase our competitiveness. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

