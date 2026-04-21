MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Residents of Mississauga can expect a safer and more reliable public transit system thanks to a joint investment of more than $14.3 million in two infrastructure projects. Canada, Ontario and Mississauga are partnering to support improvements that will benefit bus transit and active transportation.

Mississauga has an ambitious plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80 per cent by 2050. Part of this plan includes transitioning the MiWay transit fleet to zero-emission, electric vehicles. Today's first investment will support upgrades to bus storage and maintenance garages so that they can also house battery electric buses. This project will design and implement modifications to three bus storage and maintenance facilities. It will also add charging stations and improve their electrical utilities. Funding for this project will help Mississauga meet its climate commitments, while ensuring transit services continue to meet local needs.

In addition, today's second investment will support future improvements to active transportation infrastructure. This project will develop a plan and preliminary design for nearly eight kilometres of bicycle paths on three roads: Aquitaine Avenue, Argentia Road, and Millcreek Drive, which will contribute to the implementation of Mississauga's Cycling Master Plan and improve connectivity to the Meadowvale and Lisgar GO Rail Stations. On completion, this project will help make the city more bike friendly and safer for everyone.

Quotes

"These federal investments will enhance the reliability and safety of getting around Mississauga, while the City continues to make progress on cutting emissions, reducing traffic congestion and increasing public transit use. Our Federal Government will continue to support communities from coast to coast to coast to provide the funding resources they need to be resilient in changing times."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality, Secretary of State for Small Business and Tourism, and Member of Parliament for Mississauga--Streetsville, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our government is investing $70 billion in the largest transit expansion in North America, while delivering the local transit infrastructure Mississauga needs to grow. This investment will support the future electrification of Mississauga's transit fleet, safer cycling routes and better connections to GO transit, ensuring residents have safe, reliable ways to get where they need to go."

The Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation

"This investment demonstrates that our federal and provincial partners recognize the importance of continued investment in Mississauga's transit and active transportation infrastructure. Upgrading our transit facilities to support zero-emissions buses moves us closer to our climate goals. At the same time, new planning for safer cycling routes will make it easier for residents to choose active transportation. Together, these projects help build a cleaner, more connected and more sustainable Mississauga now and for the future."

Her Worship Carolyn Parrish, Mayor of the City of Mississauga

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing a total of $5,750,744 in both projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is investing $4,791,807 and the City of Mississauga is contributing $3,834,309.

This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks that help improve service and transforms the way Canadians live, move, and work.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Federal and provincial funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Ontario is investing $70 billion in the largest transit expansion in North America.

Mississauga received over $23 million through the 2024-25 Ontario Gas Tax program. The Gas Tax program dedicates two cents for every litre of gasoline sold in Ontario to municipalities for public transportation. Municipalities can use Gas Tax funding for transit operating and capital expenditures.

Ontario's One Fare program is saving commuters up to $1,600 a year. Since launching in 2024, it has saved Ontarians over $230 million and enabled nearly 72 million free transfers between the TTC and GO Transit, Brampton Transit, Durham Region Transit, MiWay, Peel TransHelp and York Region Transit.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/about-invest-apropos-eng.html

Public Transit Infrastructure Stream

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/pti-itc-eng.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Dakota Brasier, Director of Media Relations, Ontario Minister of Transportation's Office, [email protected]; City of Mississauga Media Relations, [email protected], 905-615-3200, ext. 5232, TTY: 905-896-5151