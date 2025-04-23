Canada Nickel Welcomes Ontario Legislation Supporting Responsible Critical Mineral Development

TORONTO, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or "The Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) welcomed the Ontario government's introduction of the Protect Ontario by Unleashing Our Economy Act, 2025, which is intended to reduce red tape and facilitate more efficient development of critical mineral projects across the province. The proposed legislation aims to accelerate timelines for project approvals, recognizing the urgent and growing demand for responsibly sourced strategic minerals—such as nickel—that are essential to North America's clean energy transition and future industrial competitiveness.

"We commend the Ontario government for continuing to advance policy tools that support responsible critical mineral development," said Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel. "At Canada Nickel, we remain focused on building projects the right way—with a strong emphasis on environmental stewardship, long-term regional benefits, and maintaining respectful relationships with Indigenous Nations."

Canada Nickel's Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project—located just outside of Timmins—is one of the largest nickel sulphide resources in the world and a key pillar of Ontario's critical minerals strategy. The project is expected to deliver significant economic benefits through job creation, local infrastructure investment, and the long-term supply of low-carbon nickel essential to the clean energy transition.

"We are encouraged to see permitting timelines and regulatory efficiency become a priority," said Pierre-Philippe Dupont, Vice President of Sustainability at Canada Nickel. "Improvements in these areas will help accelerate development of the Crawford Project and enable us to better align with Ontario's goals of becoming a global leader in clean and secure critical mineral supply."

Canada Nickel also supports the government's consideration of the Timmins region as a zone of strategic economic importance. The area is ideally suited to anchor Ontario's leadership in critical minerals due to its long-standing mining expertise, experienced workforce, established power and transportation infrastructure, and strong community support. This combination of natural advantages makes Timmins an ideal hub for investment in clean nickel production, value-added processing, and downstream manufacturing.

By strengthening Ontario's competitiveness and capacity to deliver critical minerals, the proposed legislation supports a more resilient and secure North American supply chain—one that balances the need for speed with the imperative for responsible development and Indigenous engagement.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit

www.canadanickel.com.

