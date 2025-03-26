Canada Nickel Company Strengthens its Board of Directors

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or "The Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) is pleased to announce the nomination of Ms. Jackie Przybylowski to its Board of Directors at its upcoming Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2025. In the interim period, Ms. Przybylowski will serve as an observer to the Board.

David Smith, Chair of the Board of Canada Nickel, said, "We are delighted to welcome Jackie to the Canada Nickel Board of Directors. Her long career as an accomplished metals and mining analyst, her extensive institutional investor and industry network, and her experience as a metallurgical engineer and early career in the steel industry bring a wealth of sectoral knowledge and an experienced perspective that will be invaluable as we move towards a construction decision on the Company's Crawford Nickel Sulphide project by year-end 2025. We look forward to her contributions as we pursue our goal of building a leading global nickel company."

Ms. Jackie Przybylowski

Independent, Non-executive Director

Jackie Przybylowski is Vice President of Capital Markets at Gold Royalty Corp, a fast growing precious metals royalty company. Prior to joining Gold Royalty, Jackie was Managing Director, Metals and Mining Equity Research Analysis at BMO Capital Markets, named the World's Best Metals & Mining Investment Bank for the past 15 years. She is ranked a TopGun Investment Mind and Analyst by Brendan Wood International. She led her team to cover the largest Canadian mining and metals companies. Jackie was previously an analyst in metals and mining equity research at Desjardins Capital Markets and Scotia Capital.

Jackie started her career as a metallurgical engineer at Stelco Lake Erie Steel, undertaking product development, process design, and quality assurance. Her engineering background continues to inform her strategic decision-making in the mining and metals industry. As an analyst, Jackie has visited 130+ mines and projects across more than 30 countries. Jackie has earned degrees in business and metallurgical engineering including her MBA, MEng, and BASc from the University of Toronto. Jackie is also a Professional Engineer (P.Eng) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

The Company has provided for 138,889 deferred share units to be granted upon Ms. Pryzyblowski's election to the Board of Directors.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby, CEO

Phone: 647-256-1954

Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

