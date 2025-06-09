Canada Nickel Announces the Government of Ontario Recognition of Crawford as a Critical Minerals Priority and Nation-Building Project

TORONTO, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) welcomed the Government of Ontario's recognition of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project ("Crawford") as part of its priority nation building initiatives.

In a joint letter to Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Ontario's Ministers of Energy and Mines, Natural Resources, and Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation identified the Crawford Project as one of five strategic critical minerals projects ready for near-term development as part of three transformational, nation-building projects. In this open letter provided to media and the Company on June 5, 2025, the Ministers also highlighted additional provincial funding for the sector to fully realize the value of these resources, such as the $500 million Critical Minerals Processing Fund, as well as nearly $3.1 billion in loans, grants, scholarships and other funding to support meaningful Indigenous ownership and partnership in critical mineral development.

"We are encouraged and deeply appreciative of the Government of Ontario advancing the critical minerals agenda and recognizing the strategic importance of the Crawford Project," said Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel. "With aligned federal and provincial support, our experienced management team can continue to advance development of Crawford as an important secure, domestic supply of critical minerals – nickel, cobalt, and North America's only domestic source of chromium—while advancing strong Indigenous partnerships and delivering on Canada's clean energy and climate ambitions."

Located just north of Timmins, the Crawford Project benefits from direct access to power, road, and rail infrastructure, and is supported by long-standing partnerships with Indigenous Nations in the region. In addition to advancing one of the world's largest nickel reserves, Canada Nickel has developed innovative carbon capture technology through its proprietary IPT Carbonation process. Once operational, the Crawford Project is expected to also become one of Canada's largest, carbon storage facilities—contributing meaningfully to both environmental and economic goals and helping to drive long-term prosperity in Northern Ontario and across the country.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project in the emerging Timmins Nickel District. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions.

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.