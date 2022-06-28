FREDERICTON, NB, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Jill Green, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; and Her Worship Kate Rogers, Mayor of Fredericton, announced funding for two projects focused on rehabilitating water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure within Fredericton.

One of the two projects will contribute to the ongoing upgrades at the Barkers Point Wastewater Treatment Plant. As part of phase four of the improvements at the facility, specialized tanks, pumps, piping and other systems critical to the treatment of wastewater will be replaced. This work will reduce the likelihood of failures and water loss at the facility, thereby minimizing its impact on nearby bodies of water.

The other project will address the critical water-related infrastructure deficit in Fredericton. Over the next five years, the project will renew water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure on various streets across the city and replace affected sidewalks.

Investing in water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure is critical for the growth and health of our cities and environment. Both of these projects will contribute to cleaner waterways and more reliable water and wastewater infrastructure systems, while creating capacity to direct existing federal funding a new performing arts centre for the Fredericton region.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $14.6 million. The Government of New Brunswick is contributing over $12.1 million and the City of Fredericton is funding more than $9.7 million.

Quotes

"Water-related infrastructure plays a pivotal role in the health of residents and the protection of our environment. Upgrading and modernizing water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure in Fredericton will help our community to better meet the demands for services while increasing capacity to adapt and mitigate the impacts of the climate crisis."

Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is pleased to support this significant investment in the City of Fredericton's core water and wastewater infrastructure. These projects help position the city for future growth and protect the natural environment. At the same time, it will help pave the way for funding the performing arts centre by giving the city more funding capacity."

The Honourable Jill Green, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, on behalf of the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"The City of Fredericton extends our sincerest thanks to the federal and provincial governments for this funding. Not only will it allow us to fund necessary water and wastewater projects over the coming years, but it creates capacity to direct existing federal funding to the new performing arts centre."

Her Worship Kate Rogers, Mayor of Fredericton

Quick facts

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past six years, Infrastructure Canada has invested over $92 million towards 41 Green Infrastructure Stream projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

towards 41 Green Infrastructure Stream projects across under the Investing in Infrastructure Program. During that period, Infrastructure Canada has invested over $46 billion in communities across Canada to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over $4.5 billion for water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

in communities across to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nb-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Mary-Anne Hurley-Corbyn, Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, 506-457-4996, [email protected]; Elizabeth Fraser, Communications Coordinator, City of Fredericton, 506-639-9125, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]