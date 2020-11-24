Canada must protect Good Friday Agreement in any trade deal with Britain

TORONTO, ON, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada must make sure that it holds Britain accountable for upholding and respecting the Good Friday Agreement before ratifying a new trade deal between the two countries, said Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Féin party president.

The Sinn Féin leader made the comments following news that the Canadian federal government has come to a transitional trade agreement with Boris Johnson as Britain pursues its Brexit strategy. A comprehensive and permanent Canada/UK trade deal remains to be finalized.

Speaking on the issue, Mary Lou McDonald said:

"The people of the North of Ireland voted against Brexit, recognizing its threat to progress and stability. But the British government has ignored the democratic will of these voters and moved to impose Brexit, undermine the Good Friday Agreement, and threaten the return of a hard border across Ireland

"At the beginning of this year, the EU and Britain signed and incorporated into law the "Withdrawal Agreement" to protect our peace agreements and prevent a hard border. The same British Government has now announced that it will no longer observe this agreement or international law.

"In a sign of unprecedented solidarity, the 27 EU member states and the U.S. Congress have made clear declarations: there will be no trade agreement if the British government continues with their course of action.

"Last year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognized the importance of protecting the Good Friday Agreement and recalled Canada's role in achieving peace in Ireland.

"Now, we are asking the Canadian federal government to follow through on this support by making any Canada/UK trade agreement conditional on Britain respecting the Good Friday Agreement and ensuring that its actions do not result in a hard border on the island of Ireland."

SOURCE Friends of Sinn Fein (Canada) Inc.

For further information: Tel. 416 402-3729

