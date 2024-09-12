Canada Mats and Mat Supplier Group Announce Exclusive North American Partnership with European Matting Leader GEGGUS

Introducing Premium European Aluminum Recessed Well Mats to Canada and USA Markets

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- Canada Mats and Mat Supplier Group have entered an exclusive partnership with GEGGUS, a leading European manufacturer of high-quality entrance matting systems. This strategic alliance grants Canada Mats and Mat Supplier Group exclusive distribution rights for GEGGUS' renowned aluminum recessed well products, including their advanced aluprofile mats, across Canada and the USA.

Strategic Collaboration

Canada Mats installing premium Aluminum mats by Geggus at the Vancouver Aquarium entrance.

This collaboration combines Canada Mats and Mat Supplier Group's extensive industry experience and distribution network with GEGGUS' innovative and durable product line. North American customers now have access to top-tier aluminum recessed well mats, designed to enhance building entrances with superior functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Deepak Raghavan, President of Canada Mats, expressed his enthusiasm: "Our partnership with GEGGUS represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing cutting-edge matting solutions. GEGGUS' products will enhance our offerings, allowing us to meet the evolving needs of our diverse customer base across North America."

Kai Geggus, CEO of GEGGUS, added, "Partnering with Canada Mats and Mat Supplier Group aligns perfectly with our global expansion strategy. Their market expertise and extensive reach make them ideal partners to introduce our products into North American markets. We're confident this collaboration will deliver exceptional value to customers throughout Canada and USA."

First Major Installation

Canada Mats has already completed its first major installation using GEGGUS products at the Vancouver Aquarium, one of Stanley Park's most visited attractions with over 1 million annual visitors. "At Canada's largest aquarium, we selected and installed GEGGUS' STABIL XL 22 Aluprofile mats equipped with grooved rubber," Raghavan noted.

Corey Johnston, Manager of Building Operations at the Vancouver Aquarium, commented: "The entry mat system supplied and installed by Canada Mats exceeded our expectations. From the initial quote to installation, their team was knowledgeable, professional, and accommodating."

Product Innovation and Benefits

GEGGUS' aluminum recessed well mats are renowned for their durability, functionality, and sleek design. Engineered to handle high foot traffic while maintaining an elegant appearance, these mats are ideal for commercial buildings, airports, shopping centers, and other high-traffic areas. Their innovative construction ensures effective dirt and moisture removal, enhancing safety and cleanliness in any entryway. Additionally, GEGGUS' aluprofile mats feature superior acoustic insulation, contributing to quieter, more pleasant environments.

Availability and Ordering

The exclusive distribution agreement is effective immediately. Customers can now place orders through Canada Mats and Mat Supplier Group.

For more information about the new product offerings and to place orders, please visit http://www.canadamats.ca and http://www.matsupplier.com. If you are an architect or facility manager and would like to request a free sample kit, you can do so at canadamats.ca/products/aluprofile-sample-kit.

About the Companies

Canada Mats

Canada Mats is a leading provider of high-quality matting solutions, offering a wide range of products for commercial and residential needs. With a commitment to excellence, Canada Mats provides durable and innovative matting solutions across North America.

Mat Supplier Group

Mat Supplier Group is a prominent distributor of commercial matting products, dedicated to supplying top-of-the-line matting solutions to businesses across the USA. They ensure customers receive the best products available in the market with a focus on quality and reliability.

GEGGUS

GEGGUS is a renowned European manufacturer of entrance matting systems, specializing in high-quality aluminum recessed well mats. With decades of experience, GEGGUS provides innovative matting solutions designed to meet the highest standards of durability and design. Their products are trusted by professionals worldwide.

Contact: Rajan Khaira; [email protected]

SOURCE Canada Mats