Canada marks World Refugee Day and reflects on 75 years of refugee protection

OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement today:

"On World Refugee Day, Canada recognizes the 75th anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention and the international refugee protection system it created, including the principle that people have the right to seek safety from persecution.

"For 75 years, this framework has helped shape how countries support people forced to flee conflict and crisis. Canadians have a long-standing and proud humanitarian tradition. It is part of who we are. It reflects our values and our international commitments. Today, the world is facing a shared challenge: how to protect the rights and well-being of increasing numbers of people, so that they can live and work freely.

"That is why Canada's humanitarian commitment matters. When people are offered safety, stability and the opportunity to rebuild their lives, they become neighbours, workers, students, parents, volunteers and community leaders. They make valuable social, cultural and economic contributions, helping to build our communities and shape the country we share.

"Canada will continue to support people in need while strengthening the integrity of our protection programs. We are doing this by taking a responsible path that upholds our humanitarian tradition and allows us to work with partners to strengthen refugee protection, while keeping the system fair, well managed and sustainable.

"People have always moved to find safety, opportunity, family and a future. Today, and every day, we reaffirm our commitment to those seeking safety, and to the partnerships needed to protect people, strengthen communities and help build lasting solutions."

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For further information (media only), please contact: Taous Ait, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]