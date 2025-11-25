OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship today announced that Canada has lifted the visa requirement for citizens of Qatar. This change took effect this morning at 5:30 a.m. EST.

Introducing visa-free travel for Qatari citizens makes it faster and easier for travellers to visit Canada for business or leisure. This milestone underscores the strength of our bilateral cooperation, and helps boost growth in tourism, business, and investment, while maintaining Canada's commitment to managed migration and the safety and security of Canadians. It also reflects growing people-to-people and commercial ties between our two countries.

Qatari citizens who already hold a valid temporary resident visa can continue to use it to travel to Canada until it expires or until their passport is no longer valid (whichever comes first). Qatari citizens who do not hold a valid visa must apply for an electronic travel authorization (eTA) when travelling to Canada by air. Travellers can visit canada.ca/eTA to find out whether they're eligible for an eTA and how to apply for one.

Quote

"Lifting visa requirements is an important step in our relationship with Qatar and makes it easier for eligible travellers to experience all that Canada has to offer. Not only will it strengthen opportunities for business and investment, it will deliver economic benefits at home and abroad, while also deepening the strong ties between our two countries."





– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts

In 2024, bilateral trade between Canada and Qatar was approximately CAN $325 million. Canada also welcomed approximately 9,000 visitors from Qatar, a 11.5% increase from 2023.

Canada and Qatar, who are celebrating over 50 years of diplomatic relations, are advancing co‑operation in areas such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, agribusiness and critical minerals.

The eTA is a digital travel document required for most visa-exempt air travellers to Canada. It allows officials to conduct quick pre-travel screening, with most applications approved within minutes using a valid passport, credit card, and email address.

Air services between Canada and Qatar have been growing since the Canada–Qatar Air Transport Agreement was expanded in late 2024. The added connections permitted by the expansion of that agreement are supporting stronger commercial partnerships and enhancing people-to-people ties between our two countries.

Associated links

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Contacts for media only: Laura Blondeau, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister, (343) 550-4808, [email protected]; Media Relations, People and Communications Sector Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, (613) 952-1650, [email protected]