WINNIPEG, MB, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Life today announced that it has acquired Santé Circle Health, a provider of disability management and occupational health services.

Santé Circle Health is recognized for its capabilities in early intervention, provider management and digital intake, supporting timely recovery and return‑to‑work outcomes.

"Strong disability management plays an important role in how we support plan members and deliver value for plan sponsors," said Julia McGillis, Executive Vice‑President, Workplace Benefits & Retirement at Canada Life. "This acquisition supports our strategy to strengthen and modernize our disability offering in ways that matter most to members and customers."

Canada Life and Santé Circle Health share a focus on improving recovery outcomes and helping people return to work and daily life with confidence.

Disability management is an important part of the value group benefits provide Canadians, influencing member experience, sponsor confidence and long‑term outcomes. Santé Circle Health's capabilities complement Canada Life's existing disability case management strengths and create opportunities to improve outcomes over time.

There are no changes today for Santé Circle Health employees, clients, or suppliers. Santé Circle Health will continue to operate as an independent organization with its own leadership team and employees.

Over time, Canada Life expects to explore complementary opportunities that build on the strengths of both organizations and support improved member outcomes and experience.

About Canada Life

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical, and mental well-being of Canadians. For over 175 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made. We proudly serve more than 14 million customer relationships from coast to coast. Canada Life is a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. and a member of the Power Corporation of Canada group of companies. Visit canadalife.com to learn more.

About Santé Circle Health

Santé Circle Health is a leader in disability management and occupational health services, focused on early intervention, provider integration and care coordination.

SOURCE Canada Life

For more information contact: Colin Roy, Associate Manager, Communications, Media Relations, Canada Life, 204-946-7380, [email protected]