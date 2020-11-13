WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Life was named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers. In its first full year as the new Canada Life, the company has been recognized for offering employees an industry-leading, exceptional work environment.

Canada Life was selected as a recipient based on a comprehensive application showcasing their successful new brand launch and continued focus on employees' financial, physical and mental well-being.

The submission highlighted things like a competitive benefits and compensation offering, tuition support, ongoing training and development opportunities, community involvement, on-site fitness centres, healthy eating policy at company cafeterias and more.

The company was also recognized for supporting employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, with everything from an adapted benefits plan, including increased mental health coverage, to financial support setting up at-home workspaces and more.

"At Canada Life, we strive to uphold an environment where employees feel safe, supported and equipped to achieve their full potential," says Cathy Weaver, Senior Vice-President, Human Resources, Canada. "Over the past several months, we've worked hard to be flexible and make their well-being a priority as we navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic. We're pleased to be recognized for those efforts and will continue to do all we can to support our people moving forward."

Canada's Top 100 Employers are judged to a high standard in multiple categories against peers in their own industry. More and more, job applicants expect this high standard from their potential employers.

Winners are chosen based on eight areas of focus and criteria: physical workplace, work atmosphere and social, health, financial and family benefits, vacation and time off, employee communication, performance management, training and skills development and community involvement.

A full list of winners and special feature magazine, which includes a story about Canada Life, can be found online.

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

As of January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 13 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

About Canada's Top 100 Employers

Now celebrating its 20th year, the Canada's Top 100 Employers project is a national competition to determine which employers lead their industries in offering exceptional workplaces for their employees.

Canada's Top 100 Employers set the standard for doing business in Canada. They have built exceptional organizations where best practices are the norm, where progressive and innovative programs push the boundaries to make the workplace better for their people. Through example, the leading 100 encourage other Canadian organizations to continually evolve in their day-to-day operations.

Each fall, the winners are announced in a special feature published in The Globe and Mail. Any employer with its head office or principal place of business in Canada may apply for our national competition. Employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector.

