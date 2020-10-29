Canada Learning Code to advance Teens Learning Code program thanks to the $1 million contribution from RBC Foundation

RBC Foundation's commitment will support the development of computer science education programs for youth in Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Learning Code (CLC), is celebrating the cumulative contribution of $1 million from the RBC Foundation dedicated to supporting the advancement of the Teens Learning Code programming. RBC has recently announced a commitment of $500,000, over the next two years, which will be added to their previous contribution of $500,000 in August 2018.

CLC is Canada's leading national organization championing computer science education and this commitment, as a part of the RBC Future Launch Program, will support further development of computer science education programs for the youth in our communities.

"As digital technologies play ever-more important roles in our lives, CLC is committed to providing engaging and practical computer science education opportunities for youth in Canada," says Melissa Sariffodeen, CEO and Founder of Canada Learning Code. "Through the continued generous contributions from our partners at RBC, we will be able to further deliver on this mission by growing our Teens Learning Code program."

An example of this commitment is the Teen Ambassador Program, an initiative of the Teens Learning Code programming and which was made possible thanks to the previous funding from RBC. This program connects youth with a passion for digital technology from coast-to-coast-to-coast through unique learning experiences, challenging participants to bring computer science education back to their own communities. This program provides opportunities for students like Richa, a Canada Learning Code Teen Ambassador and a recipient of the Ted Rogers Scholarship grant, to further her computer science education through collaborative online workshops and professional development with industry leaders.

"RBC Future Launch program is committed to preparing youth in Canada for the drastically changing world of work," says Lindsay Smith, COO of Investor Services. "We are thrilled to further our partnership with Canada Learning Code. Together, we provide unique learning experiences to thousands of youth across Canada."

Today's announcement comes one month prior to Canada Learning Code's annual CLC Week. From December 1 - 11, thousands of educators and families will register and be given access to free resources, materials and training for computer science education. For more information on the upcoming CLC Week activities, visit www.canadalearningcodeweek.ca

About Canada Learning Code

Canada Learning Code is Canada's leading national charity championing computer science education. Canada Learning Code is proud to work from coast-to-coast-to-coast to make sure that everyone in Canada has access to the knowledge they need to prosper in our digital world.

Originally founded as Ladies Learning Code in 2011, the organization has evolved to run programming for adults, youth and educators through our Ladies, Girls, Kids, Teens and Teachers Learning Code programs. Today, Canada Learning Code operates in over 250 communities across the country, driving impact through program design and delivery, strategic industry and public partnerships, research and advocacy. To date, the organization has had over 600,000 learners attend an in-person or live online experience.

