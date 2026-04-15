Applications to develop Canada's sovereign AI supercomputing infrastructure now open

OTTAWA, ON, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada is launching a national effort to build one of the most advanced artificial Intelligence (AI) supercomputing systems, ensuring Canadian researchers, innovators and institutions have the computing power they need to innovate, compete and lead.

The Government of Canada is launching the call for applications for the AI Sovereign Compute Infrastructure Program, supported by historic investments announced in Budget 2024 and Budget 2025. This program, part of the Canadian Sovereign AI Compute Strategy, will enable the development of large-scale, Canadian-based compute infrastructure to advance AI research and innovation, while safeguarding Canada's national interests.

These systems will form a core part of Canada's digital backbone, enabling breakthroughs in areas like health care, energy, advanced manufacturing and scientific discovery. This will strengthen Canada's global competitiveness, support world-leading research and ensure secure, reliable access to critical digital infrastructure for Canadian innovators.

This transformational investment, via a competitive call for applications, invites eligible proponents to submit applications to rapidly design, build, operate and maintain a large-scale, –AI optimized high-performance computing system. This Canadian-owned infrastructure will serve as a cornerstone of the country's digital ecosystem, enabling researchers and industry to advance –leading-edge research and develop next-generation AI solutions.

Applications are now open to eligible organizations ready to help strengthen Canada's technological sovereignty. To learn more and apply, visit the AI Sovereign Compute Infrastructure Program web page.

Quotes

"Canada is already at the forefront of artificial intelligence. What we need now is access to large-scale computing power. This initiative is about building that capacity here in Canada so our researchers, institutions and innovators can move faster, go further and turn leading ideas into real-world impact."

– The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

Quick facts

Interested proponents can access the program guide, review eligibility criteria and learn about how to submit an application by visiting the AI Sovereign Compute Infrastructure Program page.

The Canadian Sovereign AI Compute Strategy has made targeted investments across three complementary pillars--mobilizing private sector investment, building public supercomputing infrastructure, and establishing the AI Compute Access Fund--to expand domestic compute capacity, support Canada's AI ecosystem, drive economic growth and safeguard Canadian data and intellectual property.

The launch of the call for applications follows the call for statements of interest for the AI Sovereign Compute Infrastructure Program, which closed in 2025.

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SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]