EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, and the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of the City of Edmonton, announced more than $22 million in federal funding to help to reduce flood risk and damage in Edmonton.

The project includes improvements that will help mitigate potential flooding hazards at the city's Gold Bar Wastewater Treatment Plant. Three new backwater prevention outfall gates will prevent river water from flowing back into the wastewater treatment plant during storm events, and a flood barrier along the northern edge of the plant will minimize flooding risks.

In addition, automatic gates and sensors will be added to 117 stormwater wet ponds in Edmonton, transitioning them into smart ponds. The smart ponds will detect and manage water levels and flow, which will help prevent flooding damage to the surrounding area.

Emergency preparedness and response during flood scenarios are key measures in keeping communities safe—and this funding will address these needs.

Together, these projects will help maintain essential wastewater treatment service and lessen the impact of flooding events on Edmonton neighbourhoods. Investing in quality disaster mitigation and adaptation infrastructure will reduce risk, increase resilience, and better protect Edmonton and its residents.

EPCOR, an essential services company based in Edmonton, will implement this project.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Effective flood prevention and mitigation keep our communities safe. This federal investment will protect thousands of homes, businesses, and livelihoods in Edmonton against urban flood risks. Our Government will continue to invest in projects like these that build resilient communities and improve the lives of Edmontonians."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The City of Edmonton welcomes this additional funding from the Government of Canada to help minimize flood risks and the impacts of flooding on public health and safety. Edmonton has world class drinking water, and this funding to protect critical infrastructure will help ensure we continue to have a reliable supply of clean and safe drinking water."

His Worship the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of Edmonton

"The federal government's support is critical in helping Edmonton strengthen its resiliency against the impacts of climate change. EPCOR has an ongoing commitment to ensure communities in Edmonton are protected from the risks of major storm events. This funding will play a major role in bolstering flood mitigation programs and protecting neighbourhoods, businesses and residences."

Stuart Lee, President, EPCOR

Quick facts

The Government of Canada's funding for this project comes from the Disaster and Mitigation Adaptation Fund (DMAF).

funding for this project comes from the Disaster and Mitigation Adaptation Fund (DMAF). Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

On November 24 th , 2022, the Government of Canada released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy. It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the Government of released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As outlined in the Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan (GOCAAP), the federal plan to implement the National Adaptation Strategy's goals, objectives and proposed targets, the Government of Canada will invest up to an additional $489.1 million over 10 years through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) to help communities increase their resiliency against the effects of climate change.

(GOCAAP), the federal plan to implement the National Adaptation Strategy's goals, objectives and proposed targets, the Government of will invest up to an additional over 10 years through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) to help communities increase their resiliency against the effects of climate change. Launched in 2018 with an initial investment of $2 billion , the DMAF helps communities build infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes, and droughts. Through Budget 2021, the Government of Canada invested an additional $1.375 billion in the DMAF.

For further information (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected], (343) 574-8116; Rachel Humenny, Sr. Communications Advisor, City of Edmonton, 780-887-6435, [email protected]; Robert Moyles, Senior Manager, Operational Communications, EPCOR Water Canada, 780-292-2454, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]