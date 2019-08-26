Canada invests in protecting the Gaspésie against erosion and restoring railway transportation

PABOS MILLS, QC, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Now more than ever, communities need help adapting to frequent and intensifying weather events caused by climate change. Reducing the impact of natural disasters is critical to keeping Canadian families safe, protecting local businesses and supporting a strong economy.

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, today announced funding to support a project to rehabilitate the Gaspésie railway, particularly between Port-Daniel-Gascons and Gaspé, which has not been used since 2015. This segment has a number of parts that need repairing, and coastal erosion made the problem worse following a major storm in December 2016.

The problem of coastal erosion is growing because of climate change. This section of the railway has significant issues related to geological and coastal conditions. The project involves repairing ten parts of the railway over 127 kilometres between Port-Daniel–Gascons and Gaspé as well as reinforcement work. In some locations the railway will also be relocated because of ground movement and shoreline erosion.

By focusing on the current vulnerabilities of this part of the railway due to erosion, this work will help re-establish rail transport to Gaspé, facilitating the movement of goods and promoting regional economic growth. It will also increase the resilience of more than 55,000 Gaspesians against climate-change related erosion and reduce the cost of recovering from such incidents by 100%.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $45.8 million in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

Quotes

"Extreme weather is becoming more severe, frequent, damaging and expensive because of climate change. We are proud to support this work to restore this important rail link, which plays a key role in the socio-economic development of the Gaspésie. By investing in the infrastructure that protects our communities, businesses and families, we are building communities that can withstand future natural disasters and thrive for generations to come."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

The Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) is a $2-billion , 10-year program to help communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and droughts.

, 10-year program to help communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and droughts. DMAF is part of the federal government's Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, which is providing more than $180 billion over 12 years for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, which is providing more than over 12 years for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Investing in green infrastructure that helps communities cope with the intensifying effects of climate change is an integral part of Canada's transition to a more resilient, low-carbon economy, which is among the commitments made under the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change.

Associated links

Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/dmaf-faac/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan :

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Tel: 613-697-3778, Email: ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, Tel.: 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

