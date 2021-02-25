CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the Government of Canada remains committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs, and support the natural resources sectors.

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $250,000 investment for Maritime Electric to install 50 Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across Prince Edward Island (PEI).

When combined with contributions from Maritime Electric, the Government of PEI and various other partners, a total of over $590,000 will be invested in this initiative to encourage the adoption of zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) by providing Canadians with more options to charge and drive their vehicles where they live, work and play.

Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, which is supporting the government's ambitious target to have all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be ZEV by 2040.

The government has provided over $600 million to help make EVs more affordable and infrastructure more readily available. This funding includes support for the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers, as well as for charging in more localized areas, such as retail stores, apartment buildings, on-street and workplaces. This investment also includes establishing natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors and hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres. The infrastructure resulting from these investments will ensure that people can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada. Funding will also support the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies as well as the development of enabling codes and standards. To make these vehicles more affordable, the government is providing incentives of up to $5,000 for Canadian consumers to buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments will be complemented by commitments included in the recent Fall Economic Statement and Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, which proposes to further accelerate zero-emission vehicle uptake by providing an additional $150 million for ZEV infrastructure and an additional $287 million in funding for vehicle purchase incentives that will make ZEVs more affordable for Canadians.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs, advance Canada's green future and help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"Canadians want greener options to get to where they need to go. We're giving it to them. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"As Islanders, we know how important a healthy planet is to our economy, and electric vehicles are going to play a big role in reducing pollution in the years to come. Investments like this one bring us closer to the zero-emission transportation that we'll need in the future and will help build a more sustainable province for our kids and grandkids."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay

Canada's Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"We are excited to continue to build our charging network. We want Islanders to consider and transition to electric vehicles. In order for them to do so, we need to continue to build the infrastructure so they feel confident driving where they need to go."

The Honourable Steven Myers,

Prince Edward Island's Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

"We are excited to partner with communities across PEI to power the future and provide more EV charging options for Islanders and visitors to our province. This is an important project that will ensure a sustainable electricity future on PEI and contribute to lowering our carbon footprint. Infrastructure projects such as this can be successfully achieved by working together with both private and public sectors."

Jason Roberts

President and CEO, Maritime Electric

