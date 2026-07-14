Canada invests in more shelter space in Medicine Hat

MEDICINE HAT, AB, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country. We are focused on building great neighbourhoods that Canadians want to, and can afford to live in.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government announced that over $7.6 million through the Affordable Housing Fund supported the expansion of Phoenix Safe House emergency shelter in Medicine Hat. Operated by the Medicine Hat Women's Shelter Society, this funding helped build 5 additional bedrooms, allowing Phoenix Safe House to safely and comfortably shelter up to 30 clients. This funding also assisted with an expansion of services at the facility, including a new childcare space for residents, more office space for staff and counselling services, and renovations that improved accessibility and energy efficiency.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside Dan Reynish, Deputy Mayor, City of Medicine Hat and Natasha Carvalho, Executive Director, Medicine Hat Women's Shelter Society.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Through the Affordable Housing Fund, our government was proud to support the expansion of Phoenix Safe House, which is providing more space, more services, and more safety for people in Medicine Hat when they need it most. This is what building a stronger, more compassionate housing system looks like." – The Honourable Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"Every Albertan deserves a safe, supportive place to turn during times of crisis. The expansion of Phoenix Safe House will help ensure more women, children and families in Medicine Hat have access to the shelter and services they need to rebuild their lives. Alberta is proud to support this important project and the life-changing work it will make possible." - The Honourable Nathan Neudorf, Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services and Minister Responsible for Housing

"This investment has transformed our emergency shelter, allowing us to address critical infrastructure needs, including the installation of a fire suppression system, while creating accessible, barrier-free spaces and main-floor services. These enhancements are especially meaningful for women arriving at our shelter with severe injuries because of domestic violence, ensuring they can access the support they need safely and with dignity. The renovated shelter offers a warm, welcoming environment that provides comfort, safety, and hope for individuals and families during some of the most challenging times in their lives. With this expansion, the Medicine Hat Women's Shelter Society can now accommodate up to 30 individuals in a space designed to promote healing, accessibility, and respect." – Natasha Carvalho, Executive Director, Medicine Hat Women's Shelter Society

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of March 2026, the Government of Canada has committed $15.83 billion to support the creation of over 61,700 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. Funding provided for the Phoenix Safe House Expansion includes:

$7.6 million in low-interest loans from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $1.34 million from the Government of Alberta



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is a federal Crown corporation and the foundation of Canada's housing system. For over 80 years, CMHC has supported the functioning of housing markets across the country through housing finance solutions -- including mortgage loan insurance and securitization -- while providing trusted, unbiased data, research and market intelligence to inform policy and decision making. Through its national presence, deep expertise in housing economics and finance, and a system-wide perspective, CMHC helps foster a more stable, well-functioning housing market that supports households, communities and the broader economy.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]