Official opening of 17 social and affordable housing units for seniors at Domaine des Trois-Pistoles

TROIS-PISTOLES, QC, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- The governments of Quebec and Canada, the City of Trois-Pistoles and Le Domaine des Trois-Pistoles celebrated today the opening of the 17 social and affordable housing units planned for the third phase of the expansion of this building housing independent and semi-independent seniors. The total investment for this project is more than $10.2 million.

Government of Canada logo

Le Domaine des Trois-Pistoles received a grant of over $4 million from the Government of Quebec, through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), which is also securing the organization's mortgage loan. The Government of Canada has contributed over $3.1 million through the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The City of Trois-Pistoles has contributed $133,000 and granted a 35-year tax rebate.

This inauguration was attended by Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, accompanied by Amélie Dionne, Minister of Tourism and Member of the National Assembly for Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata, Maurice Vaney, Mayor of Trois-Pistoles, and Dany Hudon, President of Le Domaine des Trois-Pistoles.

Quotes:

"Enabling seniors to remain in a living environment adapted to their needs for as long as possible is a priority for our government. Phase III of Le Domaine des Trois-Pistoles is a concrete example of our drive to increase the supply of social and affordable housing while providing seniors with quality living environments close to their families and communities. This is exactly the type of project we want to expand throughout Quebec to meet growing housing needs."

Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Our government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. The opening of this 17-unit affordable housing project in Trois-Pistoles shows what can be accomplished when governments, municipalities and organizations work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build Canada strong."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The grand opening of this third phase is excellent news for the Basques community. This expansion will make it possible to provide even more housing for our seniors while offering them a safe, affordable, and deeply caring living environment. I would like to congratulate the Domaine des Trois-Pistoles team and all the partners who contributed to the completion of this third phase, which adds 17 additional housing units. This achievement demonstrates all that we can accomplish when community stakeholders, municipalities, and governments work together to meet the needs of our citizens."

Amélie Dionne, Minister of Tourism and Member of the National Assembly for Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata

"The third phase's inauguration reflects the vision the City has pursued since 2008: enable our citizens to grow old in their communities, surrounded by their loved ones. Adapted housing is essential, but its full impact is felt when it is part of a community delivering local services, a rich cultural life, an exceptional natural environment and access to quality health care. By preserving this balance, Trois-Pistoles will remain a place where people choose to live and grow old."

Maurice Vaney, Mayor of Trois-Pistoles

"I would like to thank all our partners who made this project a reality. Through their collaboration, seniors in our community can live in a safe, welcoming and adapted environment, while enjoying an exceptional quality of life close to their loved ones."

Dany Hudon, President of Le Domaine des Trois-Pistoles

Highlights:

At least 13 of the building's tenants can potentially benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Trois-Pistoles (10%).

Le Domaine des Trois-Pistoles also received $150,000 in contributions from Caisse Desjardins des Basques and $50,000 from the Mirella and Lino Saputo Foundation.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca.

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is a federal Crown corporation and the foundation of Canada's housing system. For over 80 years, CMHC has supported the functioning of housing markets across the country through housing finance solutions -- including mortgage loan insurance and securitization -- while providing trusted, unbiased data, research and market intelligence to inform policy and decision making. Through its national presence, deep expertise in housing economics and finance, and a system-wide perspective, CMHC helps foster a more stable, well-functioning housing market that supports households, communities and the broader economy.

Follow CMHC on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, 367-867-7770, [email protected]; Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]