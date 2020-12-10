OTTAWA, ON, Dec.10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada remains committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good middle-class jobs and support the natural resource sectors. Investing in zero-emission vehicles is an important step toward getting to net zero by 2050. This is more important than ever as we prepare to reopen the economy and plan our recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $495,000 investment in Saint John Energy to help build 99 electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers across the Maritimes to encourage increased adoption of zero-emission vehicles.

The new level 2 chargers will provide residents with more options to charge their vehicles where they live, work and play, helping Canada to realize its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. Additional contributors and site locations include the City of Edmundston, the Village of Perth-Andover, the Town of Mahone Bay, the Town of Antigonish, the Town of Berwick and the City of Summerside. With the federal funding, the total cost of the project is $1,138,689.



Federal funding for this investment is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), which is supporting the government's ambitious target to have all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be zero-emission by 2040.

The government has provided over $600 million to help make EVs more affordable and to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers, as well as to support charging in more localized areas, such as retail stores, apartment buildings, on streets and at workplaces. This funding to date also includes establishing natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors and hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres.

The infrastructure resulting from these investments will ensure that people can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada. Funding will also support the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies as well as the development of enabling codes and standards.

These investments will be complemented by commitments included in the recent Fall Economic Statement, which proposes to further accelerate zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) uptake by providing an additional $150 million for ZEV infrastructure over the years, starting in 2021–22, and an additional $287 million in funding for vehicle purchase incentives that will make ZEVs more affordable for Canadians.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs, advance Canada's green future and help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We are providing greener options for Canadians to get where they need to go. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

Seamus O'Regan

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Saint John Energy is pleased to be partnering with the other municipally owned utilities in the Maritimes to deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure. This project leverages the strengths of our respective utilities as we prepare for the future proliferation of electric vehicles. Saint John will soon offer increased access to charging at select public locations within the city for current residents and visitors alike."

Ryan Mitchell

Vice-President, Saint John Energy

