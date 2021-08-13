ABITIBI-TÉMISCAMINGUE, QC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's forest sector is an important source of employment for many Indigenous communities. The Government of Canada is investing in Indigenous-led development projects across the country to promote new economic opportunities in the forest sector and in their communities.

Marc G. Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced $277,129 to the Lac Simon First Nation to support the expansion of non-timber forest production activities in the region. The investment will help the community increase mushroom production and harvesting while balancing environmental protection with other forest activities.

This investment will create employment as well as increased knowledge and economic opportunities for Indigenous participation in the forest sector on their traditional lands. The funding is part of Natural Resources Canada's Indigenous Forestry Initiative , which provides financial support to Indigenous-led economic development projects in Canada's forest sector. Benefits of the program include increased Indigenous participation, engagement and economic development in forestry-related opportunities, businesses, careers and governance.

By investing in Indigenous participation in the forest sector, we can advance Indigenous self-determination, close socio-economic gaps and provide greener solutions that tackle climate change and transition toward a low-carbon economy. We recognize the value, both economically and spiritually, that the forest sector brings to these communities, and we're working toward building a stronger Indigenous forest sector.

Quotes

"Indigenous Peoples play a critical role in Canada's forest sector. Investments like these support workers, their families and the community, all while advancing innovation in the industry and reconciliation between Canada and the Indigenous Peoples who have lived on this territory since time immemorial."

Marc G. Serré

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources

"Indigenous Peoples are taking economic development into their own hands and succeeding. The Indigenous Forestry Initiative supports Indigenous forestry workers and businesses with new opportunities to expand operations and grow while bringing local benefits to their communities."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"The Anishnabe community of Lac Simon is proud to participate in the economic diversification of the forest environment. For too long, logging companies and the provincial government have had a monopoly on the forestry economic sector. It's time for Indigenous communities to take part in a new, more responsible and diversified use of the forest by creating sustainable jobs that reflect their holistic vision of the land."

Ogimakwe Adrienne Jérome

Chief of the Council of the Anishnabe Nation of Lac Simon

Indigenous Forestry Initiative

