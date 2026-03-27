MARKHAM, ON, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada is at a pivotal moment. In an increasingly uncertain world, we must act with urgency to retool our economy, strengthen our energy security and secure long-term affordability and prosperity. That means building and deploying the technologies that will power a clean, reliable and competitive energy system. From carbon capture to renewable energy innovation to advancing and building out our clean electricity grid, the federal government is delivering both economic growth and climate ambition.

Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced investments totalling $28.9 million for 12 projects across Canada that will accelerate the development and deployment of clean energy technologies. Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Energy Innovation Program, these projects will:

Advance carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies to reduce emissions from key sectors and support the development of strong, low-carbon industries;

Provide renewable energy solutions that can be deployed at scale to deliver clean, reliable power to Canadian homes and businesses; and

Unlock new business models and investment in smart grid innovation to ensure that Canada's grids are resilient, flexible and ready to meet growing demand.

Project funding includes:

$16.9 million for five CCUS research, development and demonstration projects;

$9.2 million for three renewable energy projects; and

$2.8 million for four smart grid regulatory innovation and capacity-building projects.

Together, these investments reflect a clear focus on getting more clean energy to market, faster, while reducing emissions and strengthening Canada's economic and energy security.

Quote

"Canada is scaling up clean energy while strengthening our electricity grid and responsibly growing our conventional energy industry -- because competitiveness means doing more than one thing at the same time. We are investing to provide reliable, affordable and clean power across the country that will propel our economic growth, protect affordability for Canadian families and make Canada a low-risk, low-cost, low-carbon energy superpower."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

The Energy Innovation Program (EIP) advances clean energy technologies that will help Canada maintain a competitive, reliable and affordable energy system while transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

The EIP – CCUS call for proposals supports early-stage CCUS RD&D activities across three focus areas: capture, storage and transportation, and utilization.

The EIP – Renewable Energy Demonstrations call for proposals supports demonstration projects that will help advance innovative renewable heat or power generation and/or integration through novel applications that provide local benefits.

The EIP – Smart Grids Regulatory Innovation Capacity Building call for proposals supports innovation in the economic regulation of Canada's electricity systems.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]