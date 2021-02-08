OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada remains committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the post-COVID-19 economy, create jobs and support the natural resource sectors.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $15,000 investment in an energy management information system (EMIS) for Kruger Products L.P.'s Gatineau facility that will reduce energy costs and improve energy efficiency as part of the government's efforts to advance a low-carbon energy future.

Kruger Products matched the contribution to the project to bring the total investment to $30,000.

Kruger Products manufactures some of Canada's most recognized tissue brands. Its ongoing commitment to sustainability has helped the company reduce its energy consumption intensity by 15 percent and its greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 28 percent since 2009.

Federal funding is provided by the Energy Efficiency for Industry Program, which offers financial assistance to help fund Canadian industrial facilities' energy management projects.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs and advance Canada's green future. Increasing the energy efficiency of Canada's industrial sector is a key part of Canada's efforts to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

"Improvements in energy efficiency will get us a third of the way to our Paris targets. With today's announcement, we're working to lower our emissions and creating good, middle-class jobs."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"The Government of Canada is investing in energy management systems to help the pulp and paper industry achieve a low-carbon energy future. This project brings us one step closer to our net-zero emissions goal."

The Honourable Greg Fergus

Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer and Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board and to the Minister of Digital Government

"This project supports Kruger Products' ongoing efforts to reduce our energy consumption and associated greenhouse gas emissions by providing greater visibility to our usage through the energy management system. We're pleased to partner with the Government of Canada to implement this important tool to help us continue to improve our environmental impact."

Michel Manseau

Senior Vice-President and General Manager, Canadian Consumer Business

Kruger Products L.P.

