QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada is committed to investing in measures that will help Canadians and their communities adapt to climate change and become more resilient to its effects, now and in the future.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of $1 million to Laval University for a climate change adaptation training program for urban planners, architects and engineers.

Communities across Canada are experiencing the impacts of climate change—which are likely to increase over time—making adaptation more important than ever. That means preparing for the climate we are likely to experience in the future, in order to reduce the risks and take advantage of opportunities.

This project will provide training on current and future climate change impacts such as flooding and coastal erosion, risk assessment methods, adaptation measures and the role of urban planners, architects and engineers in a changing climate context. This training will help communities integrate adaptation solutions, such as nature-based infrastructure, into their decision-making practices, in order to build more resilient communities.

Laval University is working with a number of partners including the Ouranos Consortium, l'Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec, l'Ordre des urbanistes du Québec and l'Ordre des architectes du Québec, to develop the curriculum. The Quebec Ministry of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change also provided funding for this project, through its 2013-2020 Climate Change Action Plan.

This funding is part of Natural Resource Canada's Building Regional Adaptation Capacity and Expertise (BRACE) Program, a five-year, $18 million initiative under the Adaptation and Climate Resilience pillar of the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change. The BRACE Program works with provinces to support training and knowledge-sharing activities that increase the ability of organizations, businesses and communities to adapt and accelerate their climate resilience.

Quotes

"As our climate continues to change, we need to re-think and adapt many aspects of how we design and build our communities. Projects like this will improve the health, safety, and quality of life for Canadians by helping to build more climate resilient communities."



The Honourable Seamus O'Regan

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources



"To prepare for and adapt to the increasingly complex challenges brought about by climate change, our response must begin at the local level. Our government is committed to advancing knowledge on climate change adaptation, for the health and well-being of communities throughout the country.'

Joël Lightbound

Member of Parliament for Louis-Hebert

"Engineers, urban planners and architects have an important role to play in the fight against climate change, being responsible for the planning and construction of work well matched for the effects of these changes. This is particularly important in Quebec, since the risks associated with increased flooding, coastal erosion and heat waves are already having consequences for communities, infrastructure and the economy. This training will give them all the tools they need to make Quebec a more resilient society."



Benoit Charette

Quebec Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change

"This training will enable targeted professionals to acquire knowledge and strengthen their skills in climate change adaptation. It should also encourage a change in their attitudes and beliefs so they take into account the context of climate change in their professional practice."

Pierre Valois

Director, Observatoire québécois de l'adaptation aux changements climatiques, Laval University



Related Information



Canada's Building Regional Adaptation Capacity and Expertise (BRACE) Program

Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change

Laval University

Quebec Ministry of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change

Ouranos Consortium

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Ian Cameron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-447-3488, [email protected]

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

