Canada Invests In Clean Technology Mining Project in B.C.

CRANBROOK, BC, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's mining and minerals industry is important to our economy and to communities across the country. Developing Canada's natural resources in cleaner, more sustainable ways will create good, middle-class jobs, increase competitiveness and reduce pollution as we move toward a clean energy future.

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced $492,500 in funding to Vancouver's Jetti Services Canada Inc. (Jetti Resources) for a mineral extraction research and development project that, applied at commercial scale, will help reduce emissions and water use while lowering costs for companies.

Funded through Natural Resource Canada's Clean Growth Program, the research project will develop a more energy-efficient process to extract copper from regular- and lower-grade ores, as well as waste mining materials and tailings. Innovate BC, a Crown corporation that helps accelerate technology commercialization by supporting startups and developing entrepreneurs in British Columbia, also committed $150,000 to the project.

Funding for the clean technology project was announced during the 2019 Energy and Mines Ministers' Conference (EMMC), held in Cranbrook, B.C., from July 15 to 17, where ministers from federal, provincial and territorial governments are meeting under the theme Competitiveness and Innovation in Canada's Energy and Mining Sectors.

The Clean Growth Program is a $155-million investment fund that helps emerging clean technologies further reduce their impacts on air, land and water while enhancing competitiveness and creating jobs.

Through Generation Energy, Canada's national energy dialogue, Canadians expressed that they want Canada to continue to be a leader in the transition to a clean growth economy. The Government of Canada will continue to support energy projects that create a clean, sustainable, competitive natural resources sector that cuts pollution and acts on climate change.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada continues to invest in projects that are positioning Canada's mining industry to lead the clean energy future. Through strong government partnerships and a commitment to innovation, we are building the sustainable and competitive mining industry of tomorrow."

Amarjeet Sohi

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Jetti Resources has been pleased to participate in the NRCan and Innovate BC programs advancing technologies with an impact in a clean future that maximizes the use of our resources."

Nelson Mora

Vice President of Engineering and Technology, Jetti Resources

Associated links

Canada's green future

Canada's Energy Future

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

