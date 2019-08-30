Canada Invests in Clean Forest Sector Research at the University of Waterloo

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The forest sector is an important contributor to Canada's economy, providing jobs for Canadians from coast to coast. This is why the Government of Canada is committed to strengthening the forest sector's competitiveness and environmental sustainability to set the foundation for lasting industry transformation.

The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Waterloo, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of $800,000 for the University of Waterloo for the development of thin structured wood plastic composites for use in construction, automotive and packing applications.

This investment will use recycled plastics, reduce burdens on landfills and reduce the cost of production, while providing new market opportunities for Canada's forest sector. Converting forestry waste materials into wood-plastic composites can reduce the use of carbon and other rubber components in production, which will provide both energy and cost savings.

This project is funded by Natural Resources Canada's Clean Growth Program, which invests in clean technology research and developmental projects in Canada's energy, mining and forest sectors. The Clean Growth Program also aims to reduce greenhouse gas and air-polluting emissions, while minimizing landscape disturbances and improving waste management practices.

The Government of Canada is committed to investing in our natural resources sector to boost economic competitiveness, while protecting our environment. Investments in new technologies in Canada's forest sector allows us to tap into the vast potential of forest-based biomass and bioenergy as contributors to Canada's clean energy future.

"By making significant investments in Canada's forest sector and working with innovative institutions like the University of Waterloo, we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create new opportunities for Canadian businesses. I am proud to announce this investment that will help position Canada as a world leader in the development of sustainable bio-products."

The Honourable Bardish Chagger

Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Waterloo

"In a world where the dynamic challenges of the plastic industry associated with severe environmental pollution, resource scarcity or depletion concerns and the health and safety risk of some plastics and additives are testing the earth's limits and our standards for human well-being, it is crucial that government supports research and development efforts in a way that provides sustainable solutions and local resource utilization and avoids health and safety, and pollution concerns. We are very grateful to the Government of Canada for the support of our research through the Clean Growth Program."

Tizazu Mekonnen

Associate Professor, Chemical Engineering, University of Waterloo



