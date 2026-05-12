VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - As we advance our efforts to become a clean energy superpower, the federal government is working with Indigenous Peoples to support economic reconciliation, self-determination and affordable, secure and clean energy for communities across the country.

Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced an investment of more than $4.5 million through the Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities (CERRC) program to deliver clean, reliable and affordable energy solutions in British Columbia. This investment will advance projects that:

Generate clean electricity, fuel and heat from water, biomass, solar and other renewable sources, reducing diesel use, creating revenue and strengthening energy reliability and affordability in rural, remote and Indigenous communities.

Provide training for communities to plan, build and operate their own clean energy systems, creating local jobs, building skills and supporting long-term energy independence.

Lower financial and market risks, accelerating project readiness and private sector investment.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Indigenous-led clean energy projects. Through meaningful partnership and community-driven economic opportunity, and by choosing forms of energy that harness clean, locally available resources, communities can build a more sustainable and prosperous future.

Quotes

"First Nation, Inuit and Métis leadership is at the forefront of building a cleaner, more resilient future. By investing in Indigenous-led clean energy projects, we are not only reducing reliance on diesel but also creating opportunities for economic growth and self-determination. Together, we are advancing reconciliation and ensuring that future generations inherit a sustainable and prosperous land."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Indigenous communities are leaders in the transition to clean energy. Investments like these improve energy reliability, create good local jobs, and advance community priorities. Together, we are building a more sustainable future for generations to come."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"After supporting the previous phase of this project, we are excited to see it continue into the next phase, advancing clean energy solutions for a more sustainable and resilient future and creating lasting benefits for communities."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Quick Facts

Launched in 2018 and recapitalized in 2021, the Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities (CERRC) program has invested $453 million to reduce the reliance on diesel and other fossil fuels for heat and power in Indigenous, rural and remote communities.

CERRC has supported over 230 projects nationally, including capacity-building initiatives, capital projects, innovation projects and bioheat projects.

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada previously announced $4,459,789 in funding for Phase 2 of the Dzawada'enuxw First Nation's Padakus Hydropower Project through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and Indigenous Services Canada invested $10.5 million to support the design and construction of this facility.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]