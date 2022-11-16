Canada Invests in Clean Energy Technology in Toronto

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada is committed to achieving a clean electricity grid through the research, development, and deployment of clean technology and other enabling solutions, not only to reduce emissions and fight climate change, but to create good, sustainable jobs and drive clean economic growth in every region of the country.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources Canada, announced a $500,000 investment in Opus One Solutions from GE Digital . Opus One also contributed $645,000 to the project, bringing the total combined project cost to $1.145 million.

While the project is now complete, the investments have helped enhance Opus One DERMS® , which is designed to provide utilities with a more comprehensive solution that can optimize and operate the increasing number and types of distributed energy resources (DERs) connecting to the grid. The unique software delivers real-time monitoring and optimal dispatch integration of DERs to ensure the grid is reliable, affordable, sustainable and securing market revenues and value streams.



Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Energy Innovation Program , the project advances the integration of clean energy technologies into the electricity grid and markets that help Canada meet its climate change targets and build a low-emissions energy future. This is done through investments in research, development and demonstration projects, as well as related scientific activities.



The Government of Canada will continue to support innovative projects and technologies that support a healthy economy, on our way to achieving a net-zero electricity grid by 2035.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to achieving a net-zero electricity grid by 2035. Supporting Canadian companies like Opus One, which are tackling the challenges of a 21st-century electricity grid through their innovative software platform, helps to both advance this ambitious goal and to support sustainable jobs and clean economic growth."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"Innovation is key to putting the world on an accelerated path toward decarbonization, and our partnership with a leader like the Government of Canada is key to driving transformation change. We are honoured to have received the support and investment from Natural Resources Canada to help Opus One Solutions from GE Digital continue to engineer tools to accelerate the transition of the electricity grid to net zero."

Kimberly Helm

General Manager, Opus One Solutions from GE Digital

Related Information

