CANDIAC, QC, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada is at a pivotal moment, and the federal government is moving quickly to build a more competitive, prosperous economy that keeps Canada strong for decades to come. This action requires investing in technologies that create and sustain industries and jobs today that will power a reliable and secure energy future.

Today, Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources -- accompanied by Member of Parliament Jacques Ramsay -- announced over $11 million in funding for three projects under Natural Resources Canada's Energy Innovation Program (EIP) – Battery Industry Acceleration Call for Proposals. These investments will support innovation in battery materials and help strengthen Canada's growing battery and critical minerals value chain, especially in Quebec, which already hosts nearly a quarter of battery firms in Canada.

The funding will support projects led by Nano One Materials Corp., EcoPro Lithium Inc. and NanoXplore.

Nano One Materials Corp.'s Commercialization of Nano One's One-Pot Process for Lithium Iron Phosphate Production project will receive $4.3 million to improve and scale up the production of lithium iron phosphate, a key battery material used in many lithium-ion batteries, including those used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems. This investment builds on a $5-million contribution under the EIP that was announced in 2025 to support Nano One's work at its Candiac facility.

project will receive $4.3 million to improve and scale up the production of lithium iron phosphate, a key battery material used in many lithium-ion batteries, including those used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems. This investment builds on a $5-million contribution under the EIP that was announced in 2025 to support Nano One's work at its Candiac facility. EcoPro Lithium Inc.'s Scale Up of the Process to Produce Battery-Grade Lithium Metal and Ultra-thin Lithium Anode Foil for Lithium Metal Batteries project will receive $6 million to scale up a new process to produce battery-grade lithium metal and ultra-thin lithium foil used in next-generation batteries. These materials will help batteries store more energy and reduce costs, supporting the development of more affordable electric vehicles.

project will receive $6 million to scale up a new process to produce battery-grade lithium metal and ultra-thin lithium foil used in next-generation batteries. These materials will help batteries store more energy and reduce costs, supporting the development of more affordable electric vehicles. NanoXplore's Made-in-Canada Ultra-High-Power Li-ion 21700 Cylindrical Battery Cells project will receive nearly $700,000 for the prototyping of ultra-high-power-capacity lithium-ion cells. Building on a $2.75-million contribution under the EIP that was announced in 2025, this investment will strengthen domestic battery manufacturing for defence and civilian applications and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.

Together, these investments will help bring new Canadian battery technologies to market, strengthen Canada's critical minerals and battery value chains and support a competitive clean technology sector.

Quotes

"Quebec is an essential centre for battery innovation and advanced manufacturing. Projects like these help move new technologies closer to commercialization while reinforcing the province's role in Canada's growing clean technology sector. This is just one example of how Quebec is supporting our country to become a clean energy superpower."

Claude Guay

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Investments in Quebec's clean technology sector are driving innovation, creating high-quality jobs and positioning Canada for long-term economic growth. Innovators like those at Nano-One's Candiac facility are essential to creating a cleaner Canadian economy every day."

Jacques Ramsay

Member of Parliament

"NRCan supporting Nano One's scale-up and automation in Candiac, as well as the development of future large plants, helps our company and in turn establishes a localized battery ecosystem. We strive to help Canada supply battery materials for critical applications domestically and for our allies in the short term and to become a reliable technology provider, based on homegrown IP, to help power and decarbonize transportation, energy grids and defence sectors globally."

Adam Johnson

Senior Vice President, External Affairs, Nano One

"Support from the Government of Canada is especially meaningful as we work through a pre–pilot stage of technology development for lithium metal anode materials for next-generation batteries. This program allows us to focus on technical optimization and learning, helping us build a strong foundation for future innovation."

Sang-Young Oh

Chief Executive Officer, EcoPro CAM Canada

"This additional investment accelerates our made-in-Canada manufacturing capabilities, advancing VoltaXplore's sovereign, dual-use battery platform built on Canadian innovation, talent and supply chains."

Nima Moghimian, PhD

Chief Technology Officer, NanoXplore

Quick facts

The Energy Innovation Program supports research, development and demonstration projects that advance clean energy technologies.

The Battery Industry Acceleration Call for Proposals supports technologies that accelerate battery value chain decarbonization, security and competitiveness for Canada.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]